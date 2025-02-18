Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2 episode 4 recap: Calvin leaves Joena for Jennifer but the two girls end up kissing

Season 2 of the Netflix reality dating franchise, Too Hot to Handle: Germany premiered on February 18. The newest season customarily saw the couples resisting indulging in physical pleasure for the sake of Lana, a bot, who would deduct money from the final prize pot upon detecting any physical display of affection.

Ad

Episode 4 of the season was titled What a Twist and opened with Calvin's decision to change partners. Episode 3 saw him going on a date with Jennifer, a newcomer, after which he got more inclined towards her and left his former partner, Joena. Joena wept because she liked Calvin and didn't expect him to turn to anyone else because of the chemistry they shared.

However, after Calvin dumped her, she pulled Jennifer aside and assured her that it wasn't her fault. She also asked her if she was into girls, to which Jennifer said yes. The next day, Joena flirted with Jennifer and even kissed her.

Ad

Trending

The move was revealed at the end of the day by Lana, when she had to deduct money for their actions, and it ended up shocking everyone. Calvin thought Joena did that to take revenge on him for leaving her.

Calvin's decision to leave Joena for Jennifer on Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2 episode 4

At the start of episode 4, Calvin confronted Joena and told her that he wanted to think things through so he was going to sleep in Lennert's bed that night. A mad Joena argued about the time when Calvin had told her that he only had eyes for her and stated that that wasn't real because he had decided to move on with Jennifer.

Ad

She eventually told him that if he thought they would be a better couple, he should go for her.

Ad

Joena then broke the news to Cassy and Brenda, who were equally shocked as her to hear it. She even got emotional when she said she was going to be alone from then on. Although, in a turn of events, Joena also told them:

"You know what would be crazy? If I hooked up with her."

She then walked up to Jennifer, pulled her aside, and asked her if she was into women. Jennifer stated that she once had something with a girl, but before things got too far, the two split up after some flirting.

Ad

Later in the Too Hot to Handle: Germany episode, Jennifer kissed Calvin in the bathroom.

In a couples' workshop, when the counselor asked Joena to share a bad experience from the past, she said she wasn't able to build trust in a relationship because she had been unsuccessful with love in the past so she put her energy into protecting herself.

Meanwhile, Calvin and Jennifer strengthened their connection by staring into each other's eyes during an exercise in the session.

Ad

Ad

Further in the Too Hot to Handle: Germany episode, Calvin and Jennifer kissed again at the beach, after which they got back to the villa and announced that they were going to share a bed. The next morning, when Joena and Jennifer got chatting, the latter said:

"I had a thing with a girl and it was a thousand times better than with a man."

Ad

Joena took the opportunity to tell Jennifer that she wanted to kiss her, and they kissed. At the end of the Too Hot to Handle: Germany episode, when Lana told the rest of the cast members about their kiss, including Calvin, they were all shocked. She added that their kiss had cost the group €18k.

All eight episodes of Too Hot to Handle: Germany season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback