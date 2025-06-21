Is We Were Liars based on a true story? Explained

The American psychological thriller TV show We Were Liars is based on E. Lockhart's 2014 book of the same name. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2025. However, the series is not based on real events; it is a fictional narrative derived from the author’s imagination.

The Sinclair family seems to have a great life on their private island, which serves as the heart of the story. A dark and tragic secret lies beneath this surface. Cadence Sinclair, the main character of the story, is trying to figure out what really happened during the summer of her fifteenth year.

The book won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Young Adult Fiction and got a lot of good reviews. The show adaptation on Amazon Prime Video follows a similar storyline, though it is still a fictional creation based on the book’s narrative.

The episodes of We Were Liars season 1, are as follows: Tell Me Sweet Little Lies (Episode 1), Wrap Her Up in a Package of Lies (Episode 2), The Fourth of You Lie (Episode 3), The Ties Were Black, the Lies Were White (Episode 4), Lying Together in a Silver Lining (Episode 5), When Lies Give You Lemons (Episode 6), Everybody Knows That The Captain Lied (Episode 7), and My Friends Are Lying in the Sun (Episode 8).

About the Book We Were Liars

The book We Were Liars was written by E. Lockhart and was published in 2014. Its emotionally intense plot and suspenseful storyline quickly made this psychological thriller for young adults very popular.

The book won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Young Adult Fiction, receiving widespread acclaim. Its popularity continued to grow, and in 2015, it was also a finalist for the Teen Choice Book Awards' Book of the Year. That same year, the American Library Association named it one of the Top Ten Best Fiction for Young Adults.

The story is mostly about the Sinclair family, who are quite wealthy and have a seemingly privileged clan. They get together every summer on their private island, Beechwood, to celebrate their idyllic lifestyle. However, things get dark when the main character, Cadence, goes through a traumatic event that makes her forget a lot of things.

As Cadence attempts to piece together what happened during Summer 15, she starts to learn the truth about her family's lies and the deaths of her cousins and best friend, who were collectively called the "Liars."

Plot of We Were Liars

The series, We Were Liars, is about a young woman named Cadence Sinclair who can't remember what happened during the summer of her 15th year and is having trouble remembering things. After 2 years, she goes back to Beechwood, the Sinclair family's private island, to recover her lost memories and find out what really happened in the terrible accident.

As Cadence gets back in touch with her cousins Johnny and Mirren, and her best friend Gat, she starts to remember things from the summer she was 15. The Sinclair family's once-perfect image starts to break down, showing long-standing problems and tensions.

The group of friends that Cadence used to like, the Liars, had decided to destroy the family home, Clairmont, to escape the toxic family environment. Things go horribly wrong, though, and there is a deadly fire.

Johnny, Mirren, and Gat all perished in the fire. Cadence had trouble remembering things, so she had no idea what she did to cause their deaths. However, as she finds out the truth, she learns that her actions, especially running back into the burning house to retrieve a necklace, contributed to Gat's death. When the Liars are shown to be ghosts, it helps Cadence deal with what happened.

By the end of both the show and the book, Cadence rejects her grandfather Harris' oppressive legacy and leaves Beechwood Island. This is a sign of her desire to leave the toxic family relationships that have shaped her life. The haunting images of the Liars' ghosts, especially Johnny's, make it seem like the family's history may never really be left behind.

We Were Liars is available to stream on Prime Video.

