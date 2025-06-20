How many episodes are in We Were Liars season 1? Details explained

We Were Liars season 1 is an American psychological thriller series adapted from E. Lockhart’s best-selling 2014 novel of the same name. The much-anticipated show finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2025. It drew viewers into a scary world of secrets, memory loss, and emotional trauma. The first season of We Were Liars has 8 episodes.

Each of the 8 episodes talks about the strange things that are happening to the Sinclair family, especially to the main character, Cadence Sinclair. The titles are poetic and dark, connecting with the psychological nature of the story. As the show goes on, each episode reveals more lies, trauma, and scary truths about what happened two years ago in the summer.

The story is about Cadence's first trip back to her family's private island since an accident left her physically and emotionally scarred. As she spends more time with her boyfriend and cousins, memories start to come back to her. These memories slowly show her that the people she loves most may not be who they seem to be.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

We Were Liars has eight episodes to binge

Only Amazon Prime Video viewers can stream all of the episodes of the first season of We Were Liars. The platform released the whole season on June 18, 2025, so viewers can watch the psychological thriller all at once.

Becoming an Amazon Prime member requires $14.99 a month or $139 a year. Prime Video alone is available for $8.99 a month, and students can pay $69 a year, or $7.49 a month.

Below is a list of all eight episodes in We Were Liars season 1:

Episode Number Episode Title 1 Tell Me Sweet Little Lies 2 Wrap Her Up in a Package of Lies 3 The Ties Were Black, The Lies Were White 4 The Fourth of You Lie 5 Lying Together in a Silver Lining 6 When Lies Give You Lemons 7 Everybody Knows That The Captain Lied 8 My Friends Are Lying in the Sun

We Were Liars season 1: What happens in the Prime Video series?

The first season of We Were Liars starts with Cadence Sinclair, 17, going back to Beechwood Island. She is still trying to figure out what happened in the Summer of 2015 that caused her serious head injury. When she hangs out with her cousins Johnny, Mirren, and her boyfriend Gat, they still seem to have a strong bond; however, something feels off.

Cadence has terrible migraines and forgets things. As always, the Sinclair family is cold and controlling. Her grandfather Harris takes advantage of his daughters over money and inheritance. Cadence wants to connect with people and be honest, so she convinces the Liars to destroy Clairmont, the family home, so that the Sinclairs will have to change.

However, the plan goes horribly wrong as the fire spreads too quickly. Nobody but Cadence makes it out alive; however, Johnny, Mirren, and Gat do not. Gat came back to save her. Cadence passes out, and her family doesn't tell her what's going on.

We Were Liars season 1 slowly reveals that the people Cadence is interacting with, like Johnny, Mirren, and Gat, are actually ghosts or hallucinations. They were created in her mind to keep her from feeling too much guilt. As her memory slowly comes back, the story is filled with flashbacks, symbols, and emotional breakdowns.

The full truth is revealed in episode 8. The necklace Candace wears becomes a symbol of both her guilt and Gat's love for her. In a heartbreaking moment of closure, the ghosts of her friends say goodbye. Johnny's fears, Mirren's need to be perfect, and Gat's broken heart are each shown through their own pain. With their departure, Cadence finally starts to heal.

At the end of season 1, Cadence turns down the Sinclair legacy. She says no when her grandfather asks her to lie to the press. As a sign of her freedom, she throws the black pearl necklace into the water.

In the final scene, Johnny's mother, Carrie, is seen or heard hallucinating. There's some room for mystery because the line between ghost and memory isn't clear.

We Were Liars season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

