We Were Liars: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

We Were Liars is a psychological thriller series based on E. Lockhart's 2014 novel of the same name. Besides writing and co-creating the series, Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie also serve as executive producers, alongside E. Lockhart herself.

The series is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on June 18, 2025. It consists of eight episodes and stars Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, and Joseph Zada in the lead roles.

We Were Liars will premiere on June 18, 2025

As previously mentioned, We Were Liars will be available to stream on June 18, 2025, at 12 AM PT. All eight episodes will be released simultaneously on Prime Video, allowing fans to skip the weekly wait and binge the entire season at their own pace.

Here is the release schedule across time zones:

Time Zone

Release Time

Pacific Time (PT)

12:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT)

1:00 AM

Central Time (CT)

2:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET)

3:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8:00 AM

Central European Time (CET)

9:00 AM

Eastern European time (EET)

10:00 AM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

1:30 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

5:00 PM

What is the plot of We Were Liars?

Since its release in 2014, E. Lockhart's We Were Liars has become one of the most popular psychological thriller young adult novels. In July 2022, Universal Television and My So-Called Company optioned the book and its prequel for a series. Later that year, Amazon MGM Studios announced that it would be adapting the novel into a series.

According to an official press release from Prime Video published on May 6, 2025, the synopsis reads:

"We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island."

It continues:

"The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide."

Nzingha Stewart directed the pilot episode, titled Tell Me Sweet Little Lies. Emily Cummins (Vampire Academy) will executive produce under the My So-Called Company banner, alongside Brett Matthews (Legacies) and Pascal Verschooris (The Vampire Diaries), who will also serve as executive producers.

Who is in the cast of We Were Liars?

Joseph Zada, who has been cast as Haymitch Abernathy in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, will appear as Johnny Sinclair, the reckless and charming leader of the four liars. Emily Alyn Lind plays Cadence Sinclair Eastman, the eldest granddaughter of the Sinclair family, who has a summer fling and suffers a brain injury the next summer.

Shubham Maheshwari stars as Gat Patil, a thoughtful and ambitious New Yorker who feels like he does not fit in with the people on the Sinclair family's private island. Esther McGregor portrays Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, an artist who observes the world closely.

Mamie Gummer (True Detective), Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession), and Candice King (The Vampire Diaries) will portray the three Sinclair sisters—Carrie, Penny, and Bess Sinclair, respectively.

Rahul Kohli, best known for his role in Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher, will portray Carrie's partner, Ed. Wendy Crewson will appear as Tipper Sinclair, the grandmother of Cadence, Mirren, and Johnny.

We Were Liars will premiere on Prime Video on June 18, 2025.

