What is The Life of Chuck all about? Everything to know about Mike Flanagan's upcoming film

The sci-fi drama film The Life of Chuck will be released in limited theaters in the United States on June 6, 2025, before being released nationwide on June 13, 2025. The film was written and directed by Mike Flanagan, who also produced it along with Trevor Macy. Neon acquired distribution rights for the North American region.

Ad

The synopsis for the film, as per Neon's website, reads:

From the hearts and minds of Stephen King and Mike Flanagan comes THE LIFE OF CHUCK, the extraordinary story of an ordinary man. This unforgettable, genre-bending tale celebrates the life of Charles 'Chuck' Krantz as he experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us.

Ad

Trending

The sci-fi drama film The Life of Chuck is based on the novella of the same name from Stephen King's 2020 book, titled If It Bleeds. According to filmratings.com, the sci-drama film has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for language but does not contain violence or explicit content.

The Life of Chuck will be initially released in limited theaters

Expand Tweet

Ad

As stated above, The Life of Chuck will be initially released in limited theaters on June 6, 2025, in the United States. The film will then be released nationwide a week later on June 13, 2025. Showtimes for the film are available on applications such as Fandango, AMC Theaters, Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark, and Cineplex.

The sci-fi drama film The Life of Chuck had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024. The film also won the People's Choice Award at the festival, and as reported by Variety, Neon acquired its distribution rights for the North American region just 20 days later. It has a runtime of one hour and 50 minutes.

Ad

The Life of Chuck streaming details explored

Ad

There is no official confirmation from Neon on the film's release on streaming platforms; however, an announcement can be expected following its theatrical run. In 2017, Hulu acquired the rights to release Neon's films and additional productions following their time in the theaters.

Based on the past three years of data history, Neon-produced films tend to start streaming on Hulu approximately five months after their release date. However, an early digital release can be expected for the sci-fi drama film The Life of Chuck, subject to its success at the box office.

Ad

The film is based on Stephen King's novella of the same name

A snippet from the sci-fi drama film The Life of Chuck. (Image via Neon Rated)

The film is based on Stephen King's novella of the same name from his 2020 book, titled If It Bleeds. A novella is a narrative prose fiction that is shorter than most novels but longer than short stories. The book includes titles such as Mr. Harrigan's Phone, If It Bleeds, and Rat. The novella, titled Mr. Harrigan's Phone, was adapted into a film by Netflix, which premiered on October 5, 2022.

Ad

The lead character, Charles "Chuck" Krantz, is portrayed by four different actors, as per the character's varying age. Tom Hiddleston portrays the role of Adult Chuck, while Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak, and Cody Flanagan star as young versions of Chuck.

The cast list also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson, Karen Gillan as Felicia Gordon, Mark Hamill as Albie Krantz, and David Dastmalchian as Josh. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a fresh score of 87% based on 75 reviews from critics so far.

Ad

Stay tuned for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More