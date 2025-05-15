The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - Release date, confirmed cast, plot, and more

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the upcoming second prequel to the hit The Hunger Games movies. The first prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, was released on November 17, 2023, and chronicled the early life and rise of villainous tyrant President Coriolanus Snow.

Ad

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins' novel, which was released on March 18, 2025, by Scholastic.

The movie went into production in June 2024 and is scheduled to be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in 2026

Ad

Trending

As previously mentioned, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to be released by Lionsgate in theaters on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct the movie from a script by Billy Ray.

The Hunger Games movies were released from 2012 to 2015. The last movie was a two-parter and was released in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The film series starred Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in the lead roles of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, respectively.

Ad

Also read: Practical Magic 2: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman's fantasy comedy sequel has got a release date

What is the plot of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

Ad

Set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games in the world of Panem, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Haymitch Abernathy, as a young man, took part in the 50th Hunger Games. The narrative delves into themes like political manipulation, propaganda, and the intricate mechanisms of control in a totalitarian society.

Ad

Who will appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joseph Zada, known for his roles in We Were Liars and East of Eden, will appear as a younger Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming movie. In the original movies, Woody Harrelson played the role of Haymitch, Katniss Everdeen's mentor.

Whitney Peak has joined the cast as Lenore Dove Baird, a Covey girl living in District 12 who is Haymitch's girlfriend. Peak played the main role of Zoya Lott in the rebooted Gossip Girl series, and also appeared in 2022's Hocus Pocus 2.

Ad

Mckenna Grace will appear as Maysilee Donner, a fellow District 12 tribute. In the novel, Maysilee is determined to fight against the Capitol's dehumanizing treatment of people.

Grace is an Emmy-nominated actress who has appeared in the Hulu TV series, The Handmaid's Tale, and two Ghostbusters movies.

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror, Kinds of Kindness) will portray Plutarch Heavensbee, future Head Gamemaker and rebellion leader. The late Philip Seymour Hoffman played the older version of the character in the original Hunger Games movies.

Ad

Kelvin Harrison Jr. will star as Beetee in the upcoming film. Betee is the champion of the 34th Hunger Games and the father of Ampert Latier, a Tribute in the 50th Hunger Games. Harrison Jr. is best known for voicing Taka in Mufasa: The Lion King. Jeffrey Wright appeared as Beetee in the Catching Fire film.

Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) and Lili Taylor (Daredevil: Born Again) will appear as Wiress and Mags. Both of them are former Hunger Games champions turned District 12 mentors. In the books, Mags is known to have mentored Haymitch Abernathy and Finnick Odair.

Ad

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be in theaters on November 20, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More