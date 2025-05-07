Practical Magic 2: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman's fantasy comedy sequel has got a release date

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are set to return as the witchy Owen siblings in Practical Magic 2, a long-awaited sequel to their 1998 supernatural fantasy movie. The project has been confirmed to be officially in development by Warner Bros. on June 11, 2024, via an Instagram and X post, writing, "It's official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon."

Ad

Shortly after the Warner Bros. announcement last year, Nicole Kidman confirmed that she will be returning for the sequel with Sandra Bullock, reprising their roles as Gillian and Sally Owens. In the latest news about the sequel, there's now an official release date. Warner Bros. shared a teaser on X on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, featuring voiceovers from both Bullock and Kidman, saying an incantation:

"Tooth of wolf and morning dew. Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. September 18, 2026."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the same Warner Bros. post, the sequel will be released in movie theaters, and anyone who wants to rewatch the 1998 movie can do so via Max.

Who will be in Practical Magic 2?

The 1998 Practical Magic movie starred Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as the witchy Owens siblings Gillian and Sally, respectively. As mentioned, they will reprise their roles in the upcoming Practical Magic 2, as Kidman confirmed. As she told People in an exclusive interview with People, published on June 4, 2024, fans can expect the return of both sisters. She said:

Ad

"Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that. There's a lot more to tell, which is why we go, 'OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this... [We] found a way in."

The first movie also had Evan Rachel Wood, Alexandra Airtrip, Aidan Quinn, Stockard Channing, and more in it. However, besides Kidman and Bullock, it's unclear if any of the original cast members are going to be in the sequel. No other casting details are confirmed as of yet.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the script, Akiva Goldsman, who penned the script for the original movie with Robin Swicord and Alice Hoffman, will be back to write the screenplay for the sequel. He also wrote the scripts for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Angels & Demons, and Insurgent and won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for A Beautiful Mind.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock will also be co-producing the new film with the 1998 movie producer Denise Di Novi. As for the director, Susanne Bier will be directing the sequel. She has worked with Sandra Bullock as the director for Bird Box and with Nicole Kidman for both The Perfect Couple and The Undoing.

Ad

What is Practical Magic 2 going to be about?

The plot details for the upcoming sequel have been kept under wraps. The original movie, however, was based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel about Gillian and Sally Owens. Their aunts raised them in a small town after their parents died. The sisters live with the curse—any man they fall in love with dies. The family joins forces to ward off the curse that dooms their love lives.

Ad

As for a possible storyline for the sequel, Hoffman has three more books in the Practical Magic series that could inspire the plot of the sequel: The Rules of Magic, Magic Lessons, and The Book of Magic.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Practical Magic 2 and other anticipated movies as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More