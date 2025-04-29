"A well-earned honor": Internet reacts as Nicole Kidman is set to receive the prestigious Woman in Motion Award at Cannes

Nicole Kidman is set to receive the 2025 Women in Motion Award from Kering and the Cannes Festival. The Oscar-winning actress will be handed the award during the ceremony at this year's Cannes, and it's expected to be a milestone event. She's going to receive the 10th edition of the award. It also marks the actress' first return to the Cannes Film Festival since 2017, per Deadline.

Ad

As news about Kidman, who recently starred in Halina Reijn's Babygirl, being celebrated at the upcoming Cannes event, fans took to social media to share their congratulations to the actress. One fan commented that it's a "well-earned honor" for Kidman.

"A well-earned honor for an iconic actress," a user on X commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

More fans shared congratulatory messages for the Australian actress on social media. Meanwhile, another netizen calling it world domination for the Babygirl actress while highlighting her efforts to support the women she works with.

"Many more congratulations on this marvelous success Nicole Kidman," an X user said.

"Congrats to Nicole Kidman. She is such a beautiful lady," a user on X commented.

Ad

"This is Nicole Kidman world domination, and honestly, she deserves every bit of it! Her love for what she does, the way she fights for women in the industry, and how she lifts up the women she works with—it's everything," another X user said.

Meanwhile, other commenters said that the award from the Cannes Film Festival is well-deserved for the Australian actress.

Ad

"Well deserved for Nicole Kidman, especially for what she's done to champion women in film! She's also going back to Cannes," an X user added.

"Nicole Kidman getting the Women In Motion Award at Cannes 2025?? As she should!!," an X user said.

"A true honor": Nicole Kidman on this year's Kering Women in Motion Award

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Kering Group launched the Women in Motion program in 2015, in partnership with the Cannes Film Festival. Kering made the announcement for the 2025 Women in Motion Award on X on April 28, 2025. They named Nicole Kidman as the one getting the award this year, with a brief dedication to the actress, calling her a "singular forced in cinema."

Meanwhile, Kidman said in a statement, per Variety:

"It's a true honor to receive this award from Francois [Pinault], Thierry [Fremaux], Iris [Knobloch], my friends at the Kering Group as well as the Cannes Film Festival. I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who've received this honor before me—artists and trailblazers I deeply admire."

Ad

Past honorees include Jane Fonda, who received the first edition of the award in 2015. The following year, the Women in Motion Award was given to actors and film producers Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, then to Isabelle Huppert the year after that.

Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman, received the award in 2018, Chinese actress Gong Li in 2019, Sabine Wess in 2020, and Salma Hayek in 2021. Recent awardees include Oscar winner actress and producer Viola Davis (2022), fellow Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh (2023). Last year, NBCUniversal's Dame Donna Langley received the award.

Ad

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is set for May 13-24, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More