"You're there in a baseball cap"- When Nicole Kidman made her feelings clear about Jimmy Fallon

Actress and producer Nicole Kidman has never been the one to mince her words. For example, in a 2015 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kidman shared a secret she kept for years.

To Jimmy Fallon's surprise, Nicole Kidman revealed that at one time in the past, she was romantically inclined towards him and wanted to connect with him. However, in the absence of reciprocation, Kidman didn't follow up on it further.

She also recollected how she had gotten in contact with one of her and Fallon's mutual friends, Rick, who had then served as a kind of a matchmaker urging Kidman to visit Fallon's home. She then spoke about her experience of being in Fallon's house and said:

"So, I go over, though, and you're there in a baseball cap, and, like nothing... And you wouldn't talk. You didn't say anything. You were like, hey, mm mm mmm."

Nicole Kidman spoke about her crush on Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Appearing on the January 7, 2015, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nicole Kidman, known for Eyes Wide Shut, The Hours, and Babygirl, surprised the audiences and Jimmy Fallon with a shocking admission when she confessed that she had a crush on him.

Kidman also continued recounting the steps she had taken to connect with him, which also entailed visiting his home. Referring to the fact that the two of them were single at the time, Kidman reminisced about how their mutual friend, Rick had set them up.

She remembered visiting Fallon's place and noticed that Fallon appeared uninterested in her and barely talked. She also remembered him being very nervous. Kidman shared that she believed Fallon was not interested in her and, therefore, she never pursued him again after that.

What movie was Nicole Kidman promoting on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon?

Nicole Kidman appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on January 7, 2015, to chat about her live-action animated comedy movie, Paddington.

For the uninitiated, Kidman played one of the crucial characters in the movie, that of the taxidermist Millicent Clyde at the Natural History Museum. The official synopsis for the film read:

"Paddington follows the comic misadventures of a young bear from Peru with a passion for all things British, who travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he begins to realize that city life is not all he had imagined - until he meets the kindly Brown family who read the label around his neck ("Please look after this bear. Thank you.") and offer him a temporary haven."

It continues:

"It looks as though his luck has changed until this rarest of bears catches the eye of a museum taxidermist..."

Who is Nicole Kidman married to?

Nicole Kidman is married to Australian-American country music singer, songwriter, and guitarist Keith Urban. The two had been dating since 2005. They married nearly a year later in 2006.

Kidman and Urban welcomed their first child, a girl, in 2008, whom they named Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. In 2010, Kidman gave birth to her second daughter, and the couple named her Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

