7 movies to watch if you liked ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) is the second installment in the Hunger Games movie trilogy, based on Suzanne Collins' eponymous books. In the aftermath of the 74th Hunger Games, Panem expects more from District 12 victors Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson). The couple must convince the Districts that their combined victory wasn't an act of rebellion, but love. When it fails and small pockets of rebellion arise, the Capitol makes a drastic decision for its 75th Hunger Games.

Ad

The reaping will consist of all victors of previous editions. With Katniss being the only female victor from 12, her fate is sealed. But something bigger than the games lurks in the shadows. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire fans enjoyed the intense premise, fast-paced screenplay, and high-stakes plotline. With death almost guaranteed in the arena, something drastic had to happen to save the main characters.

For fans of adrenaline-packed stories, here are seven movies to watch, including Rollerball, Battle Royale, and Divergent, among others.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Divergent, Maze Runner, and other movies for fans of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

1) Divergent (2014)

Woodley as Tris (Image via Prime Video)

In a dystopian Chicago, human beings are divided into factions based on their most dominant trait. When children turn sixteen, they must take a psychological test that reveals their true faction. When Beatrice (Shailene Woodley) tests as divergent, people with too many deviant traits to be in one faction, she must protect her identity.

Ad

For fans of the dystopia and a totalitarian but delicate societal order waiting to topple in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Divergent is the next young-adult book-to-movie series to watch. Like Katniss, in this trilogy series, Tris's identity triggers a societal upheaval, and she is the face of a rebellion.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

2) The Maze Runner (2014)

O'Brien plays Thomas (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

Sixteen-year-old Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) has no memory of who he is. He wakes up in a place called the Glade, a society in shambles. The only way out is through an almost-alive labyrinth that surrounds it. Thomas and his allies, Newt, Teresa, Minho, Alby, and the rest, fight to survive and escape.

Ad

In both The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Maze Runner, the teenage protagonists must make decisions that will have a cascading impact on civilization. The premise is haunting, thrusting young adults into traumatic situations. This is an entertaining watch for fans of high-intensity plots and shocking twists.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

3) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay parts 1 and 2 (2014 & 2015)

Lawrence in and as the Mockingjay (Image via YouTube/The Hunger Games)

Following the events after The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Katniss is transported to District 13, where an army waits to overthrow the Capitol. As Katniss adjusts to her new reality, she is made the "Mockingjay", a bird that became the face of the rebellion.

Ad

Fans of the second movie will be intrigued by Katniss' story, her struggles with the pressures of the rebellion, and the mounting climax of the war against President Snow. It is the grand finale of years of silent and loud struggles for the people of Panem.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Ready Player One (2018)

Wade Watts in Ready Player One (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

In a future overridden by technology and poverty, humans use a VR platform called OASIS to escape. When the owner of OASIS dies, he leaves behind a final challenge: whoever finds a hidden easter egg within the virtual reality will be the platform's new owner. Teenager Wade Watts, AKA Parzival (Tye Sheridan), competes with a power-hungry corporation to keep OASIS from destruction.

Ad

Fans of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire looking for a science-fiction twist to the power moves and a high-stakes game environment will enjoy Ready Player One. It has its own arena- the OASIS, and a teenager with the same spunk and dedication as Katniss.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Rollerball (1975)

James Caan as Jonathan (Image via Prime Video)

Imagine a totalitarian government run by corporations. Instead of the Hunger Games, there is the Rollerball, a rollerskate-bike-ball game hybrid run by corporations to maintain order and entertain the masses. Houston Rollerball captain Jonathan E. (James Cann) comes under the scanner when his popularity threatens to loosen their grip on society.

Ad

The Rollerball event degenerates into mindless violence without rules to force Jonathan out of the games. Will he survive? Fans of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire will love this reimagined dystopian world like Panem. Jonathan and Katniss are powerful protagonists who question the system and do what it takes to keep themselves and their families safe.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Battle Royale (2000)

A still from Battle Royale (Image via Prime Video)

Set in a totalitarian and dystopian Japan where juvenile crimes are controlled with an annual fight-to-the-death game called Battle Royale, a group of high school students are thrust onto an island where they must fight to survive.

Ad

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku, Battle Royale is a more gory, violent, and intense version of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The movie is considered a Japanese cult classic with its sociopolitical messaging and commentary on power and adolescence.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) The Running Man (1987)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Running Man (Image via Prime Video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Captain Ben Richards, a man wrongfully imprisoned for resisting orders from his totalitarian government. He is given a shot at freedom by going on the government-sponsored entertainment show "The Running Man", where runners must survive lethal stalkers.

Ad

The Running Man and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire both provide points to ponder, about governmental control, propaganda, and what happens when the protagonist speaks up against the system. An uprising is guaranteed when you put highly opinionated and strong-willed protagonists in a fight to the death on live TV.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

Fans can also check out the prequel to The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, called The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023). A new movie based on the fifth Hunger Games book, a prequel, called Sunrise on the Reaping, is in the works!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More