Is Charlie Plummer the new Haymitch for 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'? Details explored

Charlie Plummer is being eyed for the role of a younger Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, according to a Nexus Point News article published on April 5, 2025. William Harrelson played the role of Haymitch in the original Hunger Games film series, which was released between 2012 to 2015.

According to the aforementioned report from Nexus Point News, although Charlie Plummer is in talks of being cast as a teenage version of Haymitch Abernathy, he has not been sent a formal offer yet. So, it remains to be seen whether or not he will get the role.

On the heels of the recent visuals Lionsgate unveiled for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, this new rumor about the film's casting has emerged. The movie is scheduled for release next year and is set to begin filming later this year.

Following The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins released a second prequel to the original Hunger Games trilogy, titled Sunrise on the Reaping. The novel debuted on March 18, 2025, though a film adaptation had already been announced in June 2024.

Abernathy was first introduced in the first Hunger Games novel. In the original novels, he is addicted to alcohol and is the only living victor of District 12. He becomes the mentor of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

Sunrise on the Reaping focuses on the early experiences of a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, who is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games. When Haymitch defies all odds to win the contest instead of the favored winner, his family is killed as punishment, and he becomes a target of President Snow.

The Nexus Point News article also states that Ralph Fiennes has been offered the role of a middle-aged President Snow. The late actor Donald Sutherland had portrayed Snow in the original movies. Notably, Fiennes and Plummer have worked together as a father-son duo in 2024's drama, The Return.

Everything to know about Charlie Plummer

Charlie Plummer at the Critics Choice Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television (Image via Getty)

Charlie Plummer was born in New York, and his family moved around frequently due to the nature of his parents' jobs. While his mother, Maia Guest, is a theater actress, his father, John Christian Plummer, is a writer-producer. This also resulted in Charlie Plummer's early exposure to acting.

Plummer started his acting career as a child with roles in short films. He had a recurring role as Michael Thompson in the period crime drama, Broadwalk Empire. His film debut came with a supporting role in David Chase's Not Fade Away.

Some of his most notable film roles are in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World and Andrew Haigh's Lean on Pete. His performance as a troubled teenager in the latter film earned him the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best emerging actor.

Plummer has also appeared in the TV series, Looking for Alaska, which is based on John Green's novel of the same name. He will appear in the film adaptation of Stephen King's 1979 horror novel, The Long Walk.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled for release on November 20, 2026.

