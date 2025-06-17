We Were Liars season 1 is all set to premiere on June 18, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Fans of young adult thrillers have been waiting in anticipation for the series based on E. Lockhart's 2014 best-selling book of the same name to air. All episodes are supposed to come out at once, making it easy to binge-watch.

Ad

The story follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman, and she and her close group of friends and cousins call themselves "The Liars." During summer, they stay on an island owned by the Sinclair family. But when a terrible accident occurs, Cadence goes back one summer to find out why she can't remember things and what the family's dark secrets are.

We Were Liars season 1 consists of eight gripping episodes, each with a title that hints at the lies and secrets waiting to unfold. The episodes are titled: Tell Me Sweet Little Lies, Wrap Her Up in a Package of Lies, The Ties Were Black, The Lies Were White, The Fourth of You Lie, Lying Together in a Silver Lining, When Lies Give You Lemons, Everybody Knows That The Captain Lied, and My Friends Are Lying in the Sun.

Ad

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

We Were Liars season 1 releases on June 18, 2025

Ad

We Were Liars is officially slated to release on June 18, 2025. Viewers across the world can stream the show at different times, depending on their time zones.

Here are the release times of the show based on different time zones:

Region Release Day and Time Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 4 am UK (BST) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 9 am South Africa (SAST) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 9 am India (IST) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 12:30 pm Philippines (PHT) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACST) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 7 pm

Ad

Where to watch

Interested viewers can stream We Were Liars exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription is required to access the content. Plans start at $8.99/month for Amazon Prime Video only, or at $14.99/month or $139/year for a full Amazon Prime membership.

We Were Liars: What’s in the trailer?

Ad

The official trailer of We Were Liars opens with Cadence Sinclair Eastman introducing herself.

“Yes, we are those Sinclairs. Some people call us 'American royalty,'” she says.

Set on Beechwood Island, the visuals contrast well with hidden trauma. The family seems picture-perfect until a tragic event leaves Cadence injured and confused.

She reveals she has “no memory of what or who hurt” her. The trailer teases her emotional return to the island, in hopes of recovering lost memories. Viewers can see flashes of her past, including moments with her cousins and Gat Patil. There’s an underlying tension throughout.

Ad

Cadence wants to understand how everything fell apart and says she needs to see “if all the lies” led to her being alone on the beach. Secrets build as a montage of scenes follows.

The trailer ends on a haunting note: “Sometimes...the castle crumbles.” It sets a haunting, mysterious tone while hinting at emotional and psychological depth. The story of the Sinclairs is not one of fairy tales, but of buried truths and silent guilt.

Ad

What to expect from We Were Liars season 1?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cadence Sinclair Eastman, who is 17 years old and the heiress of a wealthy family, is at the center of We Were Liars' story.

Cadence spends her summers with her cousins Mirren and Johnny, as well as their friend Gat. They all go to Beechwood Island, which is a private island owned by her grandfather, Harris Sinclair, and call themselves "The Liars."

The story jumps ahead to two years after the accident that left Cadence with memory loss. She goes back to the island to try to figure out what happened to her, but she soon realizes that the people she loves are keeping something from her. Every episode brings her one step closer to the shocking truth.

Ad

Season 1 delves deep into what it means to be loyal, to lie, and to live with the consequences, and does this through dramatic turns and stories.

Cast of We Were Liars

The cast consists of the complex Sinclair family and their inner circle. Emily Alyn Lind stars as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, the emotionally scarred protagonist at the heart of the mystery.

Shubham Maheshwari plays Gat Patil, her love interest and the outsider among the privileged Sinclairs. Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada appear as Cadence’s cousins, Mirren and Johnny, respectively.

Ad

Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, and Candice King take on the roles of Cadence’s family members Penny, Carrie, and Bess Sinclair, respectively. Veteran actors David Morse and Wendy Crewson portray the family’s patriarch and matriarch, Harris and Tipper Sinclair, while Rahul Kohli plays Ed Patil, Gat’s uncle and Carrie’s partner.

We Were Liars season 1 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More