We Were Liars: Full list of cast and characters explored

We Were Liars season 1 is a psychological thriller based on E. Lockhart’s bestselling 2014 novel. The show premiered globally on June 18, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of We Were Liars follows a teenage girl named Cadence Sinclair, who hails from a wealthy and powerful family known as the Sinclairs. The family gathers every summer on Beechwood, their private island.

Cadence's cousins, Johnny and Mirren, along with her best friend and secret love, Gat, join her for the summer. They refer to themselves as "The Liars." However, everything changed in Summer 16 when Cadence experienced a strange accident that left her with haunting memories, migraines, and difficulties controlling her emotions.

When Cadence returns for Summer 17, she struggles to recall what happened the previous year. She spends more time with the Liars and explores the island, but troubling memories begin to resurface. She reflects on how their grandfather, Harris, manipulated and controlled his daughters Penny, Carrie, and Bess, which created discord within the family.

Gradually, Cadence uncovers the painful truth: the Liars had planned to set fire to Clairmont, the family's main house, to break the cycle of greed and control that was ruining their lives.

The plan ended disastrously. Only Cadence escaped alive. Gat, Johnny, and Mirren perished in the fire, and she has been haunted by their presence ever since. When Cadence confronts the truth, she chooses to leave the Sinclair family behind. By the end of the story, she finally releases her terrifying past, both mentally and emotionally.

The cast includes Emily Alyn Lind, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, and more.

We Were Liars season 1: Main cast of the series

1) Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman

A still from We Were Liars (Image via Prime Video)

As Cadence, the broken-hearted heiress, leads the cast of We Were Liars season 1, Emily Alyn Lind plays the lead role. There was an odd accident on Beechwood Island, and she goes back there and slowly figures out what really happened the summer before.

Lind started acting when he was young, with parts in the films Revenge and Code Black. She gained recognition for her role in The Babysitter films on Netflix and played Snakebite Andi in Doctor Sleep. The new season of Gossip Girl on HBO Max ran from 2021 to 2023, and she played Audrey Hope.

2) Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair

A still from We Were Liars (Image via Prime Video)

Caitlin FitzGerald plays Penny Sinclair, Cadence’s emotionally distant mother. Penny is stuck in the Sinclair family legacy and tries to keep Cadence safe while giving in to her controlling father, Harris.

FitzGerald started her acting career on stage and screen after graduating from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and training at RADA in London. She became famous when she played Libby Masters on Masters of Sex from 2013 to 2016, a woman who had to deal with complicated personal and professional relationships.

Then, from 2018 to 2019, she played Simone on Sweetbitter, where she got praise for showing how a young woman comes of age in the fast-paced restaurant scene of New York City.

3) Candice King as Bess Sinclair

Candice King (Image via Getty)

In season 1 of We Were Liars, Candice King plays Bess Sinclair, a mother in the Sinclair family who is driven by ambition and social status.

King got her big break as Caroline Forbes on The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017), a part she also played in The Originals and Legacies, which were spin-offs of the show. She got a lot of praise for how she played Caroline.

Her music career began with the album It's Always the Innocent Ones in 2006, and she went on tour with Miley Cyrus on the Best of Both Worlds Tour. She did live shows and wrote songs for The Vampire Diaries.

Additional cast and their roles

A still from We Were Liars (Image via Prime Video)

The additional cast and crew of We Were Liars include:

Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair

Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil

Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield

Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis

Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil

David Morse as Harris Sinclair

Raewynn Martel as young Cadence

Leandro Taj Vigueras as young Gat

Nikita Goold as young Mirren

Quinn LeBlanc as young Johnny

Emerson MacNeil as Bonnie Sheffield Sinclair

Brady Droulis as Will Dennis Sinclair

Manaia Wall as Liberty Sheffield Sinclair

Wendy Crewson as Tipper Sinclair

Dylan Bruce as Brody Sheffield

Dempsey Bryk as Ebon

Martina Lynn Kelades as Lydia

Tim Rozon as Salty Dan

Charlie Carrick as Sam

Andrew Moodie as Thatcher

Directors

Erica Dunton

So Yong Kim

Tara Miele

Julie Plec

Nzingha Stewart

Producers

Emily Cummins – Executive Producer

E. Lockhart – Executive Producer

Carina Adly MacKenzie – Executive Producer / Showrunner

Brett Matthews – Executive Producer

Gary Mueller – Co-Producer

Shelby Petta – Assistant Producer

Julie Plec – Executive Producer / Showrunner

Holly Redford – Producer

Gursimran Sandhu – Co-Executive Producer

Pascal Verschooris – Executive Producer

Rohit Kumar – Supervising Producer

Kimberly Ndombe – Producer

Nzingha Stewart – Executive Producer

We Were Liars season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

