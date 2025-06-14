Where was Fubar season 2 filmed? All filming locations explored

Fubar season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 12, 2025, with Arnold Schwarzenegger returning as veteran CIA operative Luke Brunner. This eight-episode season of Nick Santora's high-stakes spy thriller continued the story of explosions, betrayals, and emotional turns.

With the addition of Greta Nelso and the threat of Dante Cress, the season, which was directed by Phil Abraham, Jeff T. Thomas, and M.J. Bassett, gave Luke's past and present more depth.

Fubar season 2 was filmed in several places across Ontario, Canada, and Prague, Czech Republic. It was mostly filmed in and around Toronto, where most of the indoor and outdoor scenes were set up. Fubar season 2 mostly stayed in Ontario, unlike season 1, which also used Belgium.

Filming locations of Fubar season 2

A still from Fubar (Image via Netflix)

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

The majority of Fubar season 2 was filmed across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in Ontario. Toronto was the main location for filming, especially for scenes that took place inside, spy missions, and scenes that built the story. Pinewood Toronto Studios did a lot of the interior work for the season. Aside from the studio work, other neighborhoods in the GTA also made important contributions.

Toronto is also a significant hub for Canada's entertainment industry. It is home to several large studios, and every year the Toronto International Film Festival brings the finest out in the business.

Mississauga, Ontario

Known as Canada’s seventh-largest municipality, several important scenes from Fubar season 2 were filmed in Mississauga. The name of the city comes from the Anishinaabe words for "River of the North of Many Mouths." The Chuck E. Cheese at 2945 Argentia Road, where filming took place in July 2024, was one of the most interesting places used.

The Cornerstone Church, which was in the Meadowvale neighborhood of the city, was another interesting place in Mississauga. The series had to show middle-class suburbs, local institutions, and public service buildings because Mississauga has both commercial and residential areas.

Port Credit, a historic neighborhood in Mississauga, was also a major setting for the season. Its historic buildings and views of the water made the scenes that were filmed there more real and charming.

Elora, Ontario

A still from Fubar (Image via Netflix)

The town of Elora in Wellington County was important in setting the historical and cultural mood for some scenes in Fubar season 2. Scenes from the movie were filmed in Elora over several days.

The scenic beauty, historic buildings, and ease of getting to Elora made it a great choice for scenes that needed to look like they were set in a small American town.

London (Fanshawe Conservation Area), Ontario

Some of the most exciting parts of Fubar season 2 took place in the Fanshawe Conservation Area in London, Ontario. This place was chosen especially for a complicated action scene with a tanker truck, helicopters, and a dramatic standoff by a lake.

Luke Brunner, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, was in a key battle in these scenes, so the area had to meet a number of safety and technical requirements. Producers, directors, and people from the show's stunt and logistics departments met with staff from the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority before filming started to talk about the project, as per the conservation's official site.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague was the last and only place outside of Canada where Fubar season 2 was filmed. The crew moved to Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic, to film scenes that needed a real European background.

Filming took place in and around the Old Town area, as per The Prague Reporter. Streets such as Dušní, Bílkova, Široká, Pařížská, Vězeňská, Haštalská, and Kozí were featured prominently. These places had narrow cobblestone streets, storefronts that looked like they belonged in Europe.

Obecní Dšm, Revoluční, and Králodvorská were other sites of filiming. The team was able to film everything in Prague's central district, from fights in alleyways to ones in public squares.

Plot summary of Fubar season 2

In Fubar season 2, Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma have to deal with a new threat that affects the whole world. They had been hiding since their identities were found out.

Luke finds out at the start of the season that Dante Cress, a former MI6 agent working under the name Theodore Chips, wants to start a nuclear war. Luke's ex-lover Greta Nelso is caught in the middle. At first, she helps Cress, but in the end, she supposedly gives up her life to stop a nuclear war.

She is thought to be dead, but she lives. To give her a second chance, Emma secretly fakes her death. A side story about a Russian spy named Tina adds emotional conflict when it turns out that she protected the team even though she worked for the Russians.

Barry and Aldon later make plans to save her. After getting into a fight with a gang and being sent to Greenland as a result, Carter and Donnie are going through their own problems. Emma is given the chance to work in Unit 9, but she decides to lead the team after Luke retires. Luke steps down at the end of the season and Emma takes over, but things that happen in the future could bring him back.

Tina's betrayal is one of the last major turning points in Fubar season 2. At first, she was seen as a bad guy, but it turns out she lied to her Russian handlers to keep her team safe.

When she is traded for Dane, her old bosses can easily hurt her. Barry and Aldon try to save the person. The mission is okay with Roo, who is now the regional director. This sets up the Brunner team's next big mission and shows that there are still risks outside of national borders.

Emma has grown because she chose not to join Unit 9. Even though she wanted to move up in the CIA, her duty to the team changed her plans. Emma takes charge of the team while Luke gets ready for a quiet life with Tally. Her feelings for Aldon as a romantic partner also start to show. But since danger is still there, Luke's retirement might not last forever.

Fubar season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

