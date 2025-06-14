FUBAR season 2 ending explained: Do Luke and Emma stop Dante Cress from destroying the world?

FUBAR season 2, an action comedy series, premiered on Netflix on June 12, 2025. The eight-episode season was created by Nick Santora and produced by Agatha Barnes. It was directed by Phil Abraham, Jeff T. Thomas, and M.J. Bassett, with episodes written by Santora, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Amy Pocha, Lillian Wang, Seth Cohen, and others.

Arnold Schwarzenegger leads the series as the CIA operative Luke Brunner, who goes on a dangerous mission to save the world from the mysterious Dante Cress. He threatens to destroy humanity by starting a nuclear war with Russia. Luke, his daughter, and fellow CIA agent Emma race against time to stop Dante and his accomplices from launching a nuclear attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for FUBAR season 2.

How do Luke and his team stop Dante in FUBAR season 2?

An image of Luke Brunner and his team from FUBAR season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

In FUBAR season 2, the regional CIA director, Dot, sends Luke on a mission to track down the mysterious Dante Cress, who wants to collapse the world economy. Cress hires Greta Nelso to shut down the four main power grids that supply electricity to the entire United States. It will bring the whole country to a standstill and start a domino effect that will cause a global economic collapse.

Greta is an East German spy who worked alongside Luke during the Cold War and escaped by faking her own death in 1989. She is also his former love interest and tries to rekindle their romance, to his wife Tally's annoyance. Luke and his team soon discover that Cress transferred a quarter of a billion dollars to Greta's accomplice and the rogue MI6 agent, Theodore Chips.

After they confront Chips, he switches sides and joins the CIA's efforts to stop the terrorist ploy, mostly due to his romantic feelings for Emma. When Greta successfully shuts down all four power plants, it triggers the country's nuclear system. The DEFCON 1 is activated in response, indicating an imminent nuclear threat.

Turns out that it was Dante's plan all along; the economic collapse was nothing more than a ruse. He wanted to start a nuclear war that would destroy most of the human population, whom he had come to deem as corrupt and irredeemable while working in the MI6.

He counts on Russia to react to American nukes being activated by preparing its own arsenal for a counter-attack.

Luke and his team rush to the nearby nuclear silo (missile launch facility) as Luke is the only CIA operative who has the password to deactivate the missiles from launching. At the silo, Chips takes the airman hostage before revealing his true identity as Dante Cress. He had wormed his way into Luke's team to gain access to the silo.

Dante gives the command to launch all the missiles at once since the silos are interconnected and can be operated from any one location. But the CIA agent Roo disconnects the link in time to prevent other missiles, except one from the silo, from launching.

An image of Guy Burnet as Theo Chips/Dante Cress from FUBAR season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Russia sees the lone missile as a threat and prepares to retaliate, risking a nuclear war. CIA agents Barry, Farkas, and Reed try to contact the Kremlin to stop the attack, but Dante has Volek, a Russian mole, block all communication.

Aldon from Luke’s team restores the connection and urges Russia to stand down, though they hesitate. Luke realizes the only way to stop the crisis is to prevent the missile from leaving U.S. airspace. Greta volunteers to board the missile and sacrifice herself, feeling responsible for the situation.

With 15 seconds until launch, everyone clears out the silo. Emma traps Dante inside the silo before shutting the blast doors behind her. Within seconds, Dante meets the same fate he envisioned for most of humankind and is burned to ashes.

Meanwhile, Greta successfully deactivates the warhead and survives the ordeal by using a special kind of foam that keeps her safe during impact. Touched by her actions, Emma grants Greta a new lease of life by reporting her as dead to her superiors so that she can leave her criminal past behind and start fresh.

Furthermore, Greta uses the money to eliminate everyone aware of Luke and his team's true identity as CIA agents. Hence, they are free to leave the witness protection program they were put in at the end of season 1 and resume their lives.

FUBAR season 2 ends with Emma turning down her dream job of working in the CIA's elite Unit 9, like her father. Instead, she leads the CIA team after Luke's retirement and pursues a relationship with Aldon. Also, Roo is promoted to the role of regional CIA director in the wake of Dot's death.

Who stops Greta from shutting down the power plants in FUBAR season 2?

Carrie-Anne Moss seen as Greta Nelso in FUBAR season 2 (Image via Netflix)

With Dante's orders, Greta begins to knock out the power grids located in Kodiak, Litchfield, New Mexico, and Colorado to cut off America's power supply. Luke and his team confront Chips (before his switch) at the Beaumont Lake Power Plant, which he tries to blow up with an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapon. Despite their efforts, the plant is shut down following the attempted attack.

In episode 4 of FUBAR season 2, Greta plans to destroy the second power plant using a military satellite. The whole team works together to guide Barry to commandeer a space shuttle to veer the satellite off its course. During this time, Greta sneaks inside the power plant after it's evacuated, and blows it up with explosives.

Greta's next target is the power plant on Kodiak Island near the Gutierrez Trench. She outsmarts Luke's team and shuts down the power supply of the entire island, along with the power plant, by using the Stuxnet virus. At the Carson Hydroelectric Dam in Colorado, Luke convinces Greta to help him locate Dante in exchange for the same payout that the latter offered her.

He temporarily shuts down the power grid to convince Dante that the job is done and reveals his location while wiring Greta the money for completing the mission. What he is unaware of is that all the power grids shutting down creates the impression that America is under attack. More importantly, the military system is set to activate the nukes in the event of a total blackout.

The fates of Carter, Donnie, and Tina in FUBAR season 2 explained

An image of Aparna Brielle as Tina from FUBAR season 2 (Image via Netflix)

As the CIA operatives go on a world-saving mission, Emma's ex-boyfriend, Carter, and Tally's ex-fiancé, Donnie, spend their time taking care of Aldon’s pet pig named Hamsteak.

Once, while searching for the lost pig, they get into conflict with the criminal biker gang, Azrael’s Knights. Things escalate quickly and lead to the death of one of the members. To protect the duo from the vengeful gang members, the CIA places Carter and Donnie under protection and ships them off to Greenland for the next four years.

Meanwhile, the NSA analyst Tina is revealed to be a Russian mole at the end of the first season. She is finally found out in episode 5, leaving Luke's team in shock. In the FUBAR season 2 finale, Barry and Aldon take her to Finland to conduct a prisoner swap with the Russians in exchange for the Great Dane.

Dane reveals that he found out Tina was working for the benefit of the CIA, instead of the SVR (Russia's foreign intelligence agency). Since he already told the Russian officials of Tina's duplicity, they will likely kill her for the betrayal. The show's climax sets the stage for the CIA's mission to rescue Tina from Russia in season 3.

Viewers can stream all episodes of FUBAR season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

