Who plays the role of Greta in FUBAR season 2? Character explored

FUBAR season 2 is an action-comedy series created by Nick Santora, released on June 12, 2025, on Netflix. It is produced by Agatha Barnes and executive produced by Dana Goldberg, Scott Sullivan, Bill Bost, Phil Abraham, Matt Thunell, Amy Pocha, and Seth Cohen, among others.

Ad

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro reprise their roles as CIA agents Luke and Emma Brunner, respectively, in FUBAR season 2. The duo embarks on a mission to stop the rogue MI6 agent Theo Chips (aka Dante Cress) from triggering a nuclear war. Carrie-Anne Moss joins the cast as former East German spy Greta Nelso. She plays an important role in the terrorist ploy to destroy the world.

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

Ad

Trending

"Spying becomes a family business when a veteran CIA operative (Arnold Schwarzenegger) learns his daughter is an undercover agent - and his new partner."

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

A look at Greta's role in FUBAR season 2

Ad

In FUBAR season 2, Greta Nelso is a former East German spy hired by Dante Cress to shut down America's power grids, a move intended to trigger a global economic collapse. Greta and Luke share a romantic past that dates back to the Cold War era. Despite her lingering feelings for the CIA operative, Greta refuses his offer to comply and often outsmarts him at every turn to complete the mission.

However, she eventually discovers that Dante's real goal is to activate the nukes and start a nuclear armageddon that would destroy 90% of humans. Horrified by the role she unknowingly played in the conspiracy, Greta joins Luke to stop Dante from carrying out his evil plan.

Ad

In the finale of FUBAR season 2, Dante launches a missile from a nuclear silo, anticipating a preemptive strike from Russia that can culminate in a nuclear war. The only way to prevent the crisis is to divert the missile back to earth before it leaves the U.S. airspace and is noticed by Russia. A regretful Greta takes on the mission, with the understanding that it would end her life.

She steps inside the missile and successfully deactivates its warhead, landing it at the base of a lake in Utah. To everyone's surprise, Greta survives by protecting herself in a special kind of foam. However, since the CIA still considers her a criminal, Emma decides to report Greta as dead, giving her the chance to start fresh.

Ad

Also read: FUBAR season 1: All you need to know before season 2 arrives

Carrie-Anne Moss's acting career began in 1991

Ad

Carrie-Anne Moss is best known for her iconic role as Trinity in The Matrix film trilogy from 1999 to 2003. She reprised her role in the sequel The Matrix Resurrections, released in 2021. She also gained acclaim for her portrayal of the bartender Natalie in Christopher Nolan's cult classic film Memento, earning the Independent Spirit Award for 'Best Supporting Female' in 2000.

Over the years, Moss has worked in films like Chocolat, Snow Cake, Disturbia, Unthinkable, Fido, Silent Hill: Revelation, and the historical disaster film Pompeii.

Ad

Furthermore, Carrie-Anne appeared in the second season of the psychological thriller series Tell Me a Story. In 2024, she played Indara in the sci-fi series Star Wars: The Acolyte. Her other prominent roles include playing Carrie Spencer in the soap opera Models Inc., Jeri Hogarth in the superhero detective series Jessica Jones, and Katherine O'Connell in the period drama Vegas.

Watch all episodes of FUBAR season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More