Who is Dante Cress in FUBAR season 2? Character explored

The action comedy series FUBAR season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 12, 2025. Created by Nick Santora, the show's second installment features eight episodes that were released together. Agatha Barnes has produced the series, while Dana Goldberg, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, Matt Thunell, and Seth Cohen, among others, serve as its executive producers.

The series centers on Luke (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Emma Brunner (Monica Barbaro) stopping Dante Cress from starting a nuclear war that will destroy almost all the world's population. Dante's identity remains a mystery throughout the season, and he is revealed to be the MI6 agent Theodore 'Theo' Chips in the finale of FUBAR season 2. The character is played by the British actor Guy Burnet.

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"Spying becomes a family business when a veteran CIA operative (Arnold Schwarzenegger) learns his daughter is an undercover agent - and his new partner."

Dante Cress's role explored in FUBAR season 2

Dante Cress, whose real name is Theo Chips, is the main antagonist of FUBAR season 2. A former MI6 agent, he went rogue after he was sent on a mission with his father to cover up a politician's s*x scandal. The father-son duo found themselves in a shootout, wherein Dante's father was willing to kill him to protect their cover and ensure the mission's success.

He killed his father in self-defense, but the experience left him convinced that humans did not deserve to be saved. Hence, he set out to destroy the world.

He hires the former East German spy Greta Nelso to shut down America's power supply by disrupting the power grids located at Litchfield, Kodiak, New Mexico, and Colorado. The total blackout triggers the country's nuclear system, and DEFCON 1 is declared, signaling that the United States is under imminent nuclear threat.

By this point, Dante has infiltrated himself into Luke's team as Theo Chips to get access to the military launch facility. Since Brunner is the only one with the password, he reaches the nuclear silo to deactivate the missile from launching along with his team. It is then that Chips reveals his true identity as Dante Cress, the man Luke's team has been hunting down all along.

Dante activates the missile from the silo, hoping to trigger a nuclear war with Russia. As the missile gets ready to launch, Emma traps him inside the silo, where he burns to his death. At the end of FUBAR season 2, Greta prevents the missile from crossing US airspace at great risk to her life.

A look at Guy Burnet's career before FUBAR season 2

Guy Burnet is a British actor who rose to prominence playing Craig Dean in the popular soap opera Hollyoaks from 2002 to 2008. His other television credits include Tom Hatfield in the sci-fi drama series The Feed, Raymond Kelly in Hand of God, Claude Lambert in Counterpart, and Grant in Chicago Fire.

Burnet also starred as George Eltenton in the Oscar-winning biographical film, Oppenheimer. In 2012, he appeared in the comedy-drama film Two Jacks, which is a Leo Tolstoy adaptation directed by Bernard Rose. He has also been a part of Mortdecai, starring Johnny Depp, and Pitch Perfect 3, starring Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, and Rebel Wilson, among others.

Watch all episodes of FUBAR season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

