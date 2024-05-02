FUBAR season 2: Everything we know so far

Netflix has confirmed that it is bringing back Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR for another run. The Netflix Original action-comedy series coming from Nick Santora, was released originally on May 25, 2023. The streaming platform had to face some serious competition and a bidding war to finally acquire the rights to the show that would become Arnold Schwarzenegger’s television debut in over five decades of his acting career.

The first season of the show delivered on its promise of giving us a classic Arnold Schwarzenegger action story and the second season is reportedly under production in Elora, Ontario, Canada.

FUBAR is the story of a CIA agent who is on the verge of retirement. However, he must now team up with his secret agent daughter and embark on a mission to take down an international criminal. With generous amounts of comedy mixed with action, done in the signature Schwarzenegger style, the news of the second season coming in has fans excited.

When will FUBAR season 2 begin filming?

FUBAR season 2 has just started filming and there is no confirmation of a release date yet. The series was officially renewed at Netflix’s TUDUM event on June 17, 2023, in Brazil, with a clip of bloopers from the first season.

The series started filming for season 2 on April 29, 2024, and it is scheduled to run till August 12, 2024. The filming announcement was made by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who recently updated fans on his condition after he had a pacemaker installed. The actor confirmed that he would get back to work in April, hinting that production for season 2 would start then.

For the first season, filming occurred between May 2, 2022, and August 25, 2022. It was released on May 25, 2023. Going by this schedule, between pre-production, filming, and post-production, it could take more than a year for the second season to land on Netflix. We know that filming will be wrapped by August. So this means that we expect to see FUBAR season 2 on Netflix in the second or third quarter of 2025.

Who is in the cast of FUBAR?

As of now, there is no confirmation on the returning and new cast members of season 2. However, the following actors in their respective characters are expected to be back for another run:

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner

Milan Carter as Barry

Fortune Feimster as Roo

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon

Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Barbara Eve Harris as Dot

Aparna Brielle as Tina

Andy Buckley as Donnie

Devon Bostick as Oscar

What happened at the end of FUBAR season 1? What to expect for season 2?

Unlike most action films, FUBAR season 1 focussed on weaving a complicated web of interpersonal drama for eight episodes. In the finale of season 1, we saw that the Brunners' were exposed and had become targets of dangerous people who wanted them dead.

Moreover, we saw that Emma's relationship with Carter was on the line because she kissed Aldon. Luke's desire to win Tally back still lies unresolved even after the infamous wedding crashing by Boro and his men.

The previous season has set season 2 up for some serious expectations from fans. Not only will big villains and dangerous action sequences be the focus but there will be a lot to explore regarding the unresolved relationship dramas.

Commenting on the upcoming season, creator Nick Santora told Tudum in early May:

“Season 2 is bananas. We’re coming up with some real fun surprises for FUBAR fans in Season 2, for sure.”

He has also teased that the extended Brunner family will have a lot on their plate:

"In Season 2, we’re going to go in knowing there might be a rat in the kitchen. And what are they going to do about that?”

In the midst of fighting the bad guys, will the Brunners heal the wounds of family trauma?

Watch this space for more updates on FUBAR season 2.