Heads of State is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, bringing the action comedy to audiences after a long wait. The story follows an adventure that brings two rival heads of state to collaborate and find a global threat that will lead to unfolding chaos. The film stars John Cena, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jack Quaid, and Paddy Considine, among others.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (Idris Elba) and the President of the United States of America (John Cena) share a rivalry at the global front. Their quick escape from a major security breach puts them in danger, indicating there is a common enemy behind their lives. Joined by an MI6 top agent (Priyanka Chopra), the three embark on an adventure.

Heads of State will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

When is Heads of State releasing?

A still from Heads of State (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

The upcoming film is scheduled to release on July 2, 2025. The film's release comes long after its making was confirmed in 2020. The upcoming movie has been filmed across several global locations. The film will debut on Amazon Prime Video at 3 a.m. ET. Release timings for other time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) July 2, 2025 3:00 am ET Pacific Time (PT) July 2, 2025 12:00 am PT Indian Standard Time (IST) July 2, 2025 12:30 pm IST Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 2, 2025 5:00 pm AEST

John Cena and Idris Elba were revealed to be a part of the action comedy project in 2020. Ilya Naishuller was unveiled as the director of the project in 2022. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was announced as part of the cast in 2023.

Where to watch the new film starring John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

The film was created under Amazon MGM Studios, and viewers can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video through the subscription plans available for the platform. To subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, the cost is $8.99 per month. For Amazon Prime and Prime Video membership, the plan will be priced at $14.99 per month. The annual subscription plan for the bundle would be $139.

All about Heads of State (2025)

A still from Heads of State (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Heads of State brings two opposing leaders together as a common enemy targets them, posing a risk of a global catastrophe. Will Derringer (John Cena) is the President of the U.S.A., who was an action hero in the past. Idris Elba plays the role of Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the U.K.

Their distaste for each other is well-known, putting their countries' joint ventures at risk. However, a suspenseful flight crash occurs, and the duo manages to escape just in time. MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) comes to their help to bring them to a safe location. CIA station agent Marty Comer (Jack Quaid) brings his skills to work, and he comes on board to help.

Other actors featured in the film include Carla Gugino, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, and more.

Heads of State marks John Cena and Idris Elba's reunion after The Suicide Squad

The audience will get to watch John Cena and Idris Elba share a screen once again, after the duo formerly appeared in The Suicide Squad in 2021. Talking about working with John Cena again, Idris Elba spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said:

"It was fun doing that whole tit for tat that he and I did in Suicide Squad, but with different characters."

He further expressed that both actors wished to do a film together. The actor mentioned:

"When we left Suicide Squad, we wanted to work together again, and this was the perfect storm — we got to do a lot together, and it's an old school two-hander — he's playing a funny guy and I'm playing the straight man."

With Idris playing Bloodsport and John acting as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, viewers will be able to rewatch the duo's on-screen chemistry along with other significant cast members' performances in the upcoming film.

