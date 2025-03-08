New Valkyries star Temi Fagbenle starring in movie alongside Idris Elba and Viola Davis

Golden State Valkyries star Temi Fagbenle is set to star in a movie alongside Idris Alba, Viola Davis and more. On Saturday, a fan posted a screenshot of an article from "Deadline" on X (formerly Twitter). The screenshot revealed that the Valkyries star has been cast in Paramount Picture's upcoming project "Children of Blood and Bone."

Another fan reshared the X post and provided additional information on the project's cast. The upcoming movie starring Fagbenle will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Regina King.

The movie is an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's NY Times bestseller novel of the same name. The story's plot is set in a fictional ancient era with magical elements. If the adaptation is true to the novel, the movie will be a thrilling tale filled with action, telling the story of love, betrayal and the fight against oppression. The film will be released on Jan. 15, 2027 in IMAX.

It is unclear which character Temi Fagbenle will be playing in the movie. However, her getting a role in a film shows the Valyries star's other talents. Golden State acquired Fagbenle during the WNBA expansion draft as the Indiana Fever had not protected the veteran guard.

Temi Fagbenle shares heartfelt advice to women worldwide on International Women's Day

On Saturday, the world celebrated International Women's Day. Golden State Valkyries star Temi Fagbenle also expressed her love for her fellow women and shared heartfelt advice for them.

Fagbenle reposted a quote on her Instagram story on Saturday. The quote advised the women to surround themselves with positive peers. Fagbenle wrote a few lines to expand the advice.

"Happy International Women's Day🙏❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Fagbenle shares advice with her followers on International Women's Day. (Credits: @temifagbenle/Instagram)

In her advice, Fagbenle asked her female followers to surround themselves with people where they can be their authentic selves. She asked them to be with peers who weren't jealous of them, were emotionally mature and weren't "pick me's."

The former Indiana Fever star resumed her basketball career last season. She last played for the Minnesota Lynx in 2019 and went on a five-year hiatus before signing with the Fever last season. Fagbenle was a crucial player for the 2012 WNBA champion in their playoff run last season.

She gave it her all during the first-round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun. However, they were unsuccessful in extending the series. Fagbenle averaged 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists last season.

