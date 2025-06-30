Blockbuster John Cena tease dropped following WWE Night of Champions

Following his successful title defense at Night of Champions, a blockbuster tease involving John Cena was dropped on social media. The Last Real Champion's heel run might be getting an upgrade courtesy of an iconic star.

Ad

At Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cena bested CM Punk to remain the Undisputed WWE Champion. He also had to outsmart Seth Rollins and his group to avoid the possibility of a cash-in, taking out referee Charles Robinson in epic fashion.

One of the sources of fan disappointment during John Cena's run has been the lack of a new entrance theme song. A day or so after the event in Saudi Arabia, award-winning music producer Metro Boomin, who is a huge pro wrestling fan, seemingly dropped a tease on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ad

Trending

Metro shared a photo of his studio, with his computer screen showing layers of potential new music. Next to his system was Cena's spinner United States Championship from 2004, raising the possibility of the Atlanta-based producer making a new theme for The Cenation Leader.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see if WWE and John Cena have collaborated with Metro Boomin. The company already worked with Metro last year, as he appeared in a commercial for Bad Blood alongside Cody Rhodes.

When is John Cena's next advertised appearance?

John Cena is at the halfway point of his farewell tour, with SummerSlam right around the corner. Cena's next advertised appearance is three weeks from now on July 18 for an episode of WWE SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas.

Ad

The Last Real Champion is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, who won King of the Ring, at SummerSlam. However, Rhodes could get entangled with Randy Orton, so some changes could still happen in the next two to three weeks.

Cena will be ending his in-ring career at the end of 2025, focusing on his growing career in Hollywood. It's intriguing to think if he'll be champion for the rest of the year or if he'll drop the gold in the next couple of months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!