What did Alice Cooper say about the Oasis reunion? 77-year-old rocker advises Liam and Noel Gallagher not to "squabble" 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:44 GMT
Photo of OASIS - Source: Getty
What did Alice Cooper say about the Oasis reunion? (Image via Mick Hutson/Redferns)

American rock singer Alice Cooper recently commented on Liam and Noel Gallagher's dicey equation, days after Oasis commenced its reunion tour on July 4, 2025.

While there had been several instances of negativity between the Gallagher brothers, their final fallout occurred in August 2009, leading to Oasis's breakup. Commenting on Liam and Noel performing together after a 15-year-long feud, Alice Cooper told The Times on July 18, 2025:

“Oasis… Good luck to them. Hope it lasts. The trick is you don’t divorce; you just separate. Watching those brothers is so stressful. Don’t squabble, guys. Stress is a killer.”
also-read-trending Trending

The 77-year-old rocker recalled observing the long-standing feud between Liam and Noel Gallagher, calling it "stressful" and adding that he hoped they wouldn't resort to fighting again.

Alice Cooper's comment on Liam and Noel comes days after Oasis kicked off the first show of its reunion tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in the presence of more than 70,000 fans.

During the band's second show on the same venue on July 5, 2025, the Gallagher brothers acknowledged that one of the prominent reasons behind them burying their hatchet was their bandmate Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs. Moreover, Liam and Noel Gallagher walked on stage hand in hand and bowed to each other as well at their Cardiff show.

Liam Gallagher dubs Oasis hiatus "a waste of PRECIOUS time," reflecting on feud with Noel Gallagher

Oasis announced their long-awaited reunion in August 2024, which caused a stir on the internet, given that Liam and Noel's public split and feud didn't leave much hope for fans of the band.

Despite multiple instances of disagreements between the Gallagher brothers, the final nail in the coffin was a backstage altercation between Liam and Noel at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009. It was this fight that led to the Britpop band's breakup.

Noel Gallagher claimed that he and Liam had fought before commencing their world tour at the time and were travelling to the shows separately. Additionally, it was Noel who exited the band and announced his departure via the band's website, stating:

"With some sadness and great relief...I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."
While Liam Gallagher carried on with the band with the remaining band members, Noel formed a new band. Reflecting on the few months before Oasis split, Noel Gallagher told Esquire in 2015:

"The last six months were f*cking awful, it was excruciating. Me and Liam had a massive, massive, massive fistfight three weeks before the world tour started, and fights like that in the past would always be easy to rectify but for some reason I wasn't going to let it go this time. I was just like, 'F*ck this ****.' And there was an atmosphere all the way around the world."
In a turn of events after over a decade, Liam Gallagher commented on not performing with his brother Noel after his split from the Britpop band via a tweet on June 11, 2025.

Responding to a netizen asking, "How does it feel singing songs with ur brother again? Like old times?" Liam wrote:

"You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time."

The Oasis Live '25 tour started on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, U.K., and is scheduled to come to an end on November 23, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Divya Singh Rana

Edited by Bharath S
