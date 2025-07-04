"I do not discriminate": Liam Gallagher issues apology after racial slur tweet controversy

Liam Gallagher has issued an apology after tweeting a racial slur. The Oasis singer deleted his tweet and wrote an apology. On July 1, Gallagher wrote a tweet that is allegedly considered a racial slur against East Asian people. It is mostly used to mock people of Chinese origin or the ones who are perceived to be Chinese. Later on July 1, the singer tweeted:

"Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x"

As per NME magazine, an X (formerly Twitter), user warned Liam Gallagher that he would be cancelled on the original post, writing:

"Liam ute gonna get cancelled today."

However, he responded:

"Whatever"

As per NME magazine, the racial slur used by Gallagher became prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was used for anti-Asian rhetoric and to mock East Asian people.

Liam Gallagher's controversy comes just as he prepares to take the stage with his brother Noel Gallagher for the Oasis reunion tour. The band, who are reuniting after 16 years, are set to perform at Cardiff on July 4 and 5.

A timeline of the feud between Oasis' Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher at Tommy Hilfiger Party (Image Source: Getty)

Oasis was formed in Manchester in 1991 by Noel Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll. Liam Gallagher then joined them a few months later, and they released multiple songs and albums until 2009.

In August 2009, Oasis was set to perform at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris. However, just before they were scheduled to go on stage, Noel and Liam Gallagher argued, leading to the breakup of the band.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2024, Liam shared that the argument started because of his drinking. However, he explained that he was drinking as he always did before a performance.

“That was my behaviour since day one, and [Noel’s]," he said. "That’s what made Oasis what it was. I wasn’t any different, but all of a sudden, he’s turned into Ronan Keating or some soft c*nt, going: ‘We can’t have that behaviour.’”

Noel then didn't invite Liam to his wedding with Sara MacDonald in June 2011. Liam formed his own band named Beady Eye, which broke up in 2014. In an interview in December 2011, Noel was asked about potentially reuniting with his brother, and he answered,

“I’d rather eat my own sh*t than be in a band with him again. He’s a miserable little f*ck … If the fans want it, though, I’d do it.”

Over the years, numerous exchanges occurred between the brothers through various interviews. There were also rumors of a potential reunion in 2016, but they were immediately squashed.

In 2019, Noel also accused Liam Gallagher of sending threatening messages to his daughter. The brothers continued to take digs at each other and also released some individual work. However, in August 2024, Oasis wrote on X:

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The Oasis reunion tour begins on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, and they also have multiple shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin. The band will also perform in North America, South America, Australia, South Korea, and Japan on their tour.

