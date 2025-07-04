Why was Ava Max’s tour cancelled? Singer said she needs “more time” to put on a show her fans deserve

On Friday, July 4, Ava Max took to her Instagram story to announce that she was cancelling her upcoming Don't Click Play tour. In the story, Max wrote that she wasn't happy with the quality of the performance and thought it could be improved upon before going on tour.

Her announcement read,

"Being on stage is my favorite thing in the world. In order to put on a show that you all deserve, I need more time. I promise you all it will be worth the wait. I love you all and can't wait to see you. SOON, I PROMISE."

The cancellation of Max's tour comes two weeks after the singer first announced it. Per Melodic Mag, her Don't Click Play tour, which spanned across North America, the UK, and Europe, was scheduled to kick off in LA's Greek Theatre on September 3 and conclude in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 20.

This isn't the Sweet but Psycho hitmaker's first tour. Two years ago, Max went on a headlining tour, titled On Tour (Finally), between April and September 2023. The tour, which had 43 shows, supported her sophomore studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors.

While Ava Max's tour has been cancelled, the release date of the album it supports, Don't Click Play, remains unchanged as of now (August 22).

Ava Max dropped Wet Hot American Dream earlier this week

The cancellation of Ava Max's headlining tour comes days after the singer dropped Wet Hot American Dream - the third single from her upcoming album, Don't Click Play.

In the music video, Max can be seen dancing in a red bikini and matching knee-high boots, with the American Flag as the backdrop.

The song precedes Lovin Myself, which was released on May 29, and reflected on heartbreak and self-love. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine (published May 30), Ava was asked what inspired Lovin Myself's lyrics, when she claimed to have been through "a couple heartbreaks" in the past.

Max continued,

"This one is more so just about enjoying the single life, loving yourself and not needing somebody. Even if you're in a relationship, it's okay to love yourself still because that's, I feel like, how you're going to be the best version for your partner, too. So, “Lovin Myself” is for everyone."

Ava said the song was inspired by a lonely time in her life that helped her learn to love herself. She also mentioned the sleeping mask in the music video that says "Ava Max Sucks."

When asked if her upcoming album had a self-deprecating theme, Max said,

"It's all about flipping the script. It's about all the comments I read about not clicking play on my music... I just wanted to put that in the music video to show that I'm embracing it, and I don't care what you say because what people say doesn't affect me."

Ava Max also confirmed that she had plans of dropping "Ava Max Sucks" merchandise soon.

