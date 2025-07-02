"Is this the new Brat summer?" — Internet reacts to Ava Max dropping "Wet Hot American Dream" music video

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Ava Max dropped Wet Hot American Dream as the third single from her upcoming studio album, Don't Click Play. In the music video, the Sweet but Psycho hitmaker can be seen dancing in a red swimsuit and matching knee-high boots in front of a large American flag. According to Forbes, it is a good choice for the Fourth of July playlist.

Enter caption Screenshot of Pop Crave's viral tweet (Image via X/@PopCrave)

A 1-minute snippet of Ava Max's latest music video was shared by @PopCrave on X on Wednesday, July 2. It has since gone viral, amassing over 99K views and 900 likes within hours of its upload.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them writing:

Millee 🇮🇹 @MilleeGrazie LINK Is this the new Brat summer?

Some social media users wrote about the American flag becoming a more popular sight in music videos.

"The American flag aesthetic is very popular," commented an X user.

"This is indeed 'not hot,'" added another.

"Ava Max just dropped summer’s hottest anthem," wrote a third one.

"Music to play at Walmart," posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others claimed that Ava Max used the same instrumentals in every song she made.

"Queen of using the exact same instrumental for every song in her career. LITERALLY," replied a fifth user.

"I remember when she made catchy message music. Now it's generic junk, fronted by a nice body but people can get that or better from OF, for example," pointed out a sixth one.

"she's gunning for that maga shill career boost," commented a seventh netizen.

Max's upcoming project, Don't Click Play, is scheduled to drop on August 22, 2025. It will feature 12 songs, out of which she has already released three—Lost Your Faith, Lovin Myself, and Wet Hot American Dream.

Ava Max opened up about the inspiration behind her new single, Lovin Myself

Ava Max's new music video is preceded by Lovin Myself, the second single of her forthcoming album. Following the song's release on May 29, 2025, Ava shared the story behind it in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, published on May 30.

When asked what inspired the lyrics as the song shed light on heartbreak and falling in love with onself, Max responded with:

"Well, I've been through a couple heartbreaks. This one is more so just about enjoying the single life, loving yourself and not needing somebody. Even if you're in a relationship, it's okay to love yourself still because that's, I feel like, how you're going to be the best version for your partner, too."

Ava went on to say that she went through a phase where she felt "very alone" last year, which ultimately taught her how to love herself.

During the interview, the Belladonna singer was also asked about the "Ava Max sucks" sleeping mask she appeared to be wearing in Lovin Myself's music video. She replied that it was "all about flipping the script."

Max added that she read comments like that about her music on the internet, and wanted to show people that she was "embracing" them. She also revealed that she planned on selling "Ava Max sucks" merchandise soon.

