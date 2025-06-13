In a bittersweet X post on June 11, Liam Gallagher dubbed the 2025 reunion tour “spiritual.”

Following the news of reconciliation and a possible reunion tour, on June 11, Liam had an open-hearted Q&A on X. He explained the upcoming 2025 reunion tour as “spiritual,” yet bitter‑sweet.

Q&A on X (Image via X/Liam Gallagher)

A fan asked:

"How does it feel singing songs with ur brother again? Like old times?"

Liam Gallagher reflected:

"You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time."

The other fan wanted to know what Liam thought about returning to the limelight. They wrote,

"All eyes on you and Oasis again, pressure or just another regular week?"

To which Liam replied,

"I wouldn’t do it if there was pressure I’m not that kind of soul."

The exit of Noel effectively ended the fate of the band, which had earlier lost founding members Bonehead (Paul Arthurs) and Guigsy (Paul McGuigan) in 1999, as well as drummer Tony McCarroll. What was left was a crater too fragmented to persist.

Oasis, the Manchester‑born titans of ’90s Britpop, officially disbanded on August 28, 2009, after a highly publicized backstage meltdown at Paris’s Rock en Seine festival.

The tension on stage, which had been growing over the years between brothers Noel (guitarist and main songwriter) and Liam Gallagher (lead vocalist), finally reached the point when Liam allegedly broke one of Noel Gallagher's guitars in a "wrestling move".

After the altercation, Noel left the group, effectively splitting Oasis. Noel released a statement hours later through the band's website:

"With some sadness and great relief...I quit Oasis tonight," he wrote. "People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not continue working with Liam a day longer."

More about the Oasis band's fallout

Years of rumors surrounded the band's reunion until it finally happened. The band shared a video on Aug. 27, 2024. As expected, Oasis declared their comeback.

In a statement, they announced their reunion tour in August 2024. This summer, the band has performances beginning in the UK and Ireland.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,"

In early June 2025, reports emerge of the band, composed of Liam, Noel, Bonehead, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and drummer Joey Waronker, rehearsing once again.

Oasis is the iconic British rock group that was started in 1991 by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in Manchester, England.

The band emerged on the scene at the height of the 1990s Britpop scene and went on to be associated with the raw sound, the defiant attitude, and the classic anthems such as Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger, and Champagne Supernova.

Although the group released more hit albums throughout the 2000s, it was clouded by behind-the-scenes infighting and finally broke up in 2009 following a backstage fight.

Since that time, both Noel and Liam have enjoyed lucrative solo careers, although there is a planned reunion tour that will commence this summer.

