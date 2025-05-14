When is Oasis going on their reunion tour? Band’s co-manager says initial plans for a new album are no longer in progress

According to the famous band Oasis' co-manager, Alec McKinlay, the band has no plans to release any new music and that their reunion tour in July 2025 will be their final one. Speaking to Music Week on May 13, McKinlay stated,

Ad

“This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press. It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to … there’s no plan for any new music.”

Their tour will begin in Cardiff on July 4 and include 41 performances in the UK, Ireland, North America, East Asia, Australia, and South America. It brings the Gallagher brothers back together after years of tense relationships and verbal sparring in the media.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the Mirror’s May 9 report, Oasis brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher, are apparently on a health kick ahead of their impending stadium shows. To obtain insurance for the concerts, the brothers reportedly had to undergo extensive tests and examinations because promoters were hesitant to take the chance, given the rumoured £500 million payout.

The Oasis will not be releasing new songs anytime soon

Alec McKinlay, one of Oasis' co-managers, has put an end to a rumour that has been circulating regarding the band's impending reunion tour. McKinlay said that the Gallagher brothers have no intention to return to the studio together for a new album.

Ad

The upcoming tour comes decades after Dig Out Your Soul, the band's most recent album, was released in 2008.

According to the same Mirror report, the brothers' alleged representatives claimed that because of the high value of the tour, the level of scrutiny surrounding the two's well-being was "like an astronaut going into space." Both were warned not to "overindulge" and given tailored counsel and offers of any helpful therapies to guarantee the concerts had the least amount of risk.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the tour was announced, millions of people waited online for tickets due to the tremendous demand. Meanwhile, McKinsley talked about how the news was received around the world. McKinlay told Music Week,

“We’d obviously been planning it for a while and the moment when it went live was a little bit of a step into the unknown in terms of how big the reaction would be.. When it all hit home, it was just phenomenal. The reaction was very much one of, ‘Finally, some good news after all the nonsense that’s been going on in the world.’

Ad

Additionally, several fans were upset when dynamic pricing technology made them pay more than they had anticipated.

On the other hand, as per Hello Rayo’s May 13 report, Liam Gallagher has stated that the setlist is finalised, only two months before Oasis begin their reunion Live '25 Tour in Cardiff.

During his customary early-morning fan Q&A sessions, one fan asked Liam if he could convince his brother Noel Gallagher to include the legendary song Hey Now! from (What's the Story) Morning Glory? on the set list.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liam replied to the fan, stating unequivocally that Oasis will not be performing at any events this year. He further said:

“The setlist is done and I’m afraid it didn’t make it now don’t take it personally and call me hurty names as it’s not my fault we can’t play them all.”

For context, Oasis hasn't played Hey Now! live since song was released thirty years ago. Apart from interludes, it's reportedly the only song from Oasis's first two studio albums that doesn't get played live.

Ad

Following the news, neither Noel Gallagher nor Liam has said anything else about the decision as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More