Who will play Liam and Noel Gallagher in Oasis reunion movie? Brothers not playing themselves in upcoming film despite rumors

Rumors have swelled for months about who will portray the legendary Gallagher brothers in the highly anticipated Oasis reunion movie. On March 17, 2025, the news broke on the internet indicating that neither Liam nor Noel Gallagher would be playing themselves in the film, much to the fans' surprise.

Instead, James Buckley and Joe Thomas will be playing Liam and Noel Gallagher, respectively, as confirmed by the actors to LADBible.

The news came after Comic Relief released the artists' sketch for the movie on Instagram on March 17, 2025. The sketch showed James Buckley and Joe Thomas in a black and white picture, wearing heavy jackets, which depicts the exact image of the Gallagher brothers with extra bushy eyebrows. The post seemingly confirmed the release date of the movie, stating:

"Oasis: The Reunion: The Movie. Definitely maybe coming Friday 21st March on Red Nose Day!"

The anticipation of Liam and Noel Gallagher coming together for Oasis: The Reunion: The Movie is much higher because the brothers are reportedly and famously known for their heated arguments and tensions on and off stage, as per BBC. The rock band was disbanded over an alleged backstage fight between the two brothers in 2009.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are to be portrayed by actors in upcoming Oasis film

Speaking about the character, James Buckley told LADBible that he is an Oasis "super fan." He also added that he is not good at northern accents as he plays the role of Liam Gallagher, a Manchester-born artist, but has been working on it

"I don't think I've made any secret of the fact that I'm an Oasis super fan. So, getting to be Liam Gallagher for the day is my ultimate fantasy, really. I'm not good at any northern accents, not good at accents whatsoever - I can barely do my own. The only thing I did say was that we need to maybe include a joke that acknowledges how bad the accents are," Buckley said.

In addition, Joe Thomas, who plays Noel Gallagher, remarked that his accent is even worse than that of James Buckley. Furthermore, James and Joe, both well-known for their roles in the British sitcom The Inbetweeners, told LADBible that it feels "weird" to be working again together.

"I love how weird you are, and any excuse to do something with you, I'm always up for. We don't really get an opportunity to," Buckley said.

The Inbetweeners first aired on May 1, 2008, in the United Kingdom on Channel 4. James Buckley and Joe Thomas played Jay and Simon in the show, respectively, and gained a huge fan following for their humorous portrayal of teenage life.

The sitcom had three seasons, and its last episode aired on October 18, 2010. Since then, Buckley and Thomas have worked together in White Gold, a British comedy series whose final episode aired in 2019.

As of now, neither Liam nor Noel Gallagher has commented on the news about the film's release or reflected on the sketch.

