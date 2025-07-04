“Zero stage presence” — Internet reacts to Addison Rae opening for Lana Del Rey at Wembley Stadium

On Thursday, July 3, Lana Del Rey performed at her sold-out show at London's Wembley Stadium, where her concert was opened by fellow artist Addison Rae.

Ad

After the show, a snippet of Rae's opening set surfaced on the internet, in which Addison was dressed in a striped co-ord set as she grooved on stage, surrounded by similarly-dressed backup dancers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video, which was posted by @PopBase on X, has since gone viral, receiving over 905K views, 23K likes, and 1.5K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

Joey 🕶️ ¹⁴³ ⸆⸉ @perrrysrep LINK Zero stage presence

Ad

Some netizens claimed not to know who Addison Rae was.

"Not a soul knows who that is." - commented an X user.

"who is she again?" - questioned another.

"Still have yet to hear a song by her" - wrote a third one.

Meanwhile, others knew the Pinch Me singer all too well, and praised her for her delivery at Del Rey's show.

Ad

"how does lana have an artist bigger than her as an opener" - replied a fourth netizen.

"addison really turned wembley into her own music video didn’t expect that energy but she delivered big time" - posted a fifth one.

"the way she’ll be selling out stadiums one day i never doubted goddison." - remarked a sixth user.

Ad

"One of the greatest talents of her generation, just above Taylor Swift, but below Ariana Grande." - commented a seventh one.

According to DailyMail, Addison also joined the stage with Lana Del Rey later on, with the duo performing Rae's 2024 hit, Diet Pepsi, together.

Lana Del Rey kissed her husband on stage during her Cardiff show

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lana Del Rey's duet with Addison Rae at the Wembley Stadium comes over a week after the Cinnamon Girl singer performed in Cardiff, Wales (on June 23).

In the concert, Del Rey, who was dressed in a blue floral tea dress, was overcome with emotions at one point, as tears filled her eyes. Lana then looked back at her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, who was watching from backstage, and went over to him. The couple shared a kiss on stage as the crowd cheered on.

Ad

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene tied the knot in September 2024. A day before her Cardiff show, the Brooklyn Baby singer celebrated her 40th birthday with Dufrene and his family.

Sharing a picture from the day on her Instagram handle, Del Rey wrote that she was excited to resume her tour the following day.

Lana's sixth headlining tour, which kicked off in Rio De Janeiro in May 2023, will conclude in London's Wembley Stadium on Friday, July 4.

Ad

As her tour wraps up, Lana Del Rey's upcoming album, which has been in the works for a while, might also get a release dates.

The album was initially titled Lasso, but was then changed to The Right Person Will Stay. Per PEOPLE Magazine, Del Rey had announced its release in May 2025, which was later pushed back by the singer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More