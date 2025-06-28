“Are they visiting from Florida?” — Fans in alligator costumes at Lana Del Rey’s Glasgow show prompt hilarious reactions online

Lana Del Rey performed at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 26, 2025. The singer performed her hit songs such as Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Ultraviolence, Ride, Video Games, Young and Beautiful, among others, before closing with a cover of John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads.

A clip from the show went viral on social media, showing four fans in the crowd dancing while wearing alligator costumes. X user @Pop Crave uploaded the clip, which has now gone viral, gaining more than 25,000 likes.

The clip garnered a positive reaction from netizens. One user (@StValen75670630) jokingly asked if the women were from Florida.

"Are they visiting from Florida?" a fan wrote.

Netizens seemed delighted by the women in alligator costumes dancing while the singer performed on stage. One user (@livnerys) jokingly suggested the women planned it so Lana Del Rey's husband, who is an alligator tour guide, would take the singer to see a "new species of alligator."

"Florida fans really said 'we made it across the pond,'" one netizen wrote.

"Nobody talk to me unless you've worn a full alligator onesie to weep to lana in public," another netizen added.

"I know their game. they want her husband to take lana down to see a new species of alligator," another person added.

Netizens continued to comment positively on the clip, calling it "unserious."

"Gator gang pulled up for Lana's sad girl serenade," one netizen wrote.

"They're so unserious, yet so real for this," one X user wrote.

"I SAW THEM LAST NIGHT LMAOOOOOO," another user added.

Lana Del Rey recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family

Lana Del Rey celebrates her birthday with her husband and in-laws. (Image via Instagram/@honeymoon)

Lana Del Rey uploaded a picture of her 40th birthday celebration on June 22, 2025. Holding a pair of cakes in the photo, the singer mentioned in the caption that she was celebrating with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, and her in-laws, one of whom shares a birthday with her.

She jokingly stated that she suspects that she's a "50/50 Gemini" because of the "vibes" she gets all the time. The singer also shared that she was excited for her tour.

"Just a couple in-laws and a baby. Thank you for sharing your birthday with me cancer queen Phoenix. I'm still convinced I gotta be 50/50 Gemini tho, that would explain all three Lil vibes I got going on all the time. So excited to see everybody starting tomorrow on tour and for all the folks joining us. Truly thank you thank you love you," the singer wrote in the Instagram post's caption.

For the unversed, Lana Del Rey's 2023-2025 tour is scheduled to conclude on July 4, 2025. The tour supports her 2023 album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Lana Del Rey paid a tribute to her husband by wearing an alligator hairpin

Lana Del Rey attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image via Getty)

The singer attended the annual Met Gala on May 5, 2025. While she didn't attend with her husband, she walked the red carpet with Valentino's creative director, Alessandro Michele. Lana wore a dress from Valentino's Vertigineux Haute Couture Collection and paid a small tribute to her husband by wearing an alligator hairpin.

A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that he treats Lana Del Rey well, calling Jeremy Dufrene a "gentleman."

"Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He's a great guy. He's charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman and he treats Lana really well. She's an old soul," the source stated.

As reported by Rolling Stone on April 21, 2025, Lana Del Rey's upcoming album, which was initially scheduled for release on May 21, 2025, has been delayed. The album's original title, The Right Person Will Stay, has also been changed to an undisclosed title. A new release date has not been announced yet.

