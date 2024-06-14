Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey's friendship timeline explored

Singers Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey are considered icons in the new generation of pop artists. While the two have a significant age difference, Billie (22) and Lana (38) have become close friends over their years in the industry.

They have supported each other's works and successes publicly, apart from praising each other online whenever they can. Billie Eilish has been a Lana Del Rey fan since she was younger, and fans considered it obvious for her to support the latter. However, what fans love even more is that Lana also reciprocates Eilish's support, which only strengthens their friendship.

Billie Eilish met Lana Del Rey for the first time in 2018 at the ASCAP Awards. This was a major fangirl moment for the then-17-year-old singer, who was still a rising star at the time.

Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey performed together at the 2024 Coachella

The two singers have performed live with each other, and in 2023, Eilish even interviewed Lana Del Rey before the release of her ninth studio album. In the interview, Lana revealed that when she was approached for the interview, she said that she would only do it with Billie Eilish or John Waters.

When Billie accepted to be the host of the interview, Lana noted that she was "so happy," which surprised the Ocean Eyes singer.

"I can't believe you even thought of me," Billie said.

Eilish was surprised and delighted to be interviewing Lana, as she had grown up stanning the singer. She also revealed that in 2017, when she was 16, she was making the playlist of her life with Teen Vogue and added Lana's song Off To The Races at number two on the list. The song was from Del Rey's sophomore album, Born to Die.

In the interview, Billie Eilish confessed how Lana's picture was the screen saver on the first iPhone when she was a teen. She also told her about the exact picture that she had chosen and recalled how she knew it was "going to be that photo."

"You were my lock screen on the first phone I ever got. I knew for months before I got my first iPhone that it was going to be that f*cking photo of you with the bee on your lip. I remember showing everybody," Eilish said.

It wasn't only Del Rey's pictures that the you should see me in crown singer adored. Billie also loved Lana's songs and would perform them at every talent show she participated in while being homeschooled.

"I was all up in the talent show singing your stuff. I sang “Brooklyn Baby” at the last one I did. I’d film myself covering your songs and pretend that I was gonna blow up on YouTube from them, and then they’d get two views," Billie noted.

Del Rey responded by saying how that happened for Eilish a few years later, revealing her reaction to the bad guy singer's first videos. She recalled seeing one of Billie's first videos and told her managers, "She (Billie) is the one." Lana added that she believed Billie wasn't "just talented" but kind as well.

"I remember seeing the first videos of you singing and I said to my managers, 'She’s the one.' I was like, 'This is the girl. She isn’t just talented. You can tell she’s kind.' It didn’t feel like you were aspiring to be anything. It’s crazy to have that magical quality," Lana Del Rey said.

Lana Del Rey opened up about the conflict she felt before settling on the title of her ninth studio album. At the time, Eilish supported her and highlighted the impact she had had on the singers who came after her.

"You really paved the way for everyone. People have been trying to look and sound like you since you first started. I talk about this with Finneas You changed the way the music industry hears and sees music, and you changed the way people sing," Billie said.

Billie Eilish ended the interview by telling Del Rey how she was always going to "ride or die" for her and how the Cinnamon Girl singer was "the coolest of the cool."

Performing live with Lana Del Rey was something like a dream for Billie Eilish and she got a chance to do that at Coachella 2024. When Lana Del Rey was headlining at Coachella 2024, she invited Eilish on the stage on the opening night and called her the "voice of our generation."

Lana also told the crowd that she would be singing Del Rey's favorite song, Ocean Eyes. The two singers performed a duet on Ocean Eyes, followed by Lana's Video Games, and the crowd couldn't stop cheering.

Ever since that performance, fans have been awaiting a collaboration between the artists. However, neither has made any formal announcement of the same so far.