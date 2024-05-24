Which Lana Del Rey song was rejected as James Bond theme for Spectre? Singer praises Sam Smith for getting picked over her 

Internationally acclaimed singer Lana Del Rey recently disclosed that one of her songs was in contention for the James Bond film Spectre, but ultimately it was not selected. Instead, Sam Smith's Writing on the Wall became the official theme song for the 2015 blockbuster.

During the Ivor Novello Awards in London on May 23, 2024, the singer shared backstage that her song for the James Bond movie was turned down. Despite this, she praised her fellow artist, Sam Smith, saying:

"Sam, you did a wonderful job."

According to BBC, Lana's song 24 was rejected as the James Bond theme for Spectre. It was released on September 18, 2015, just two weeks before the release of Spectre.

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, professionally known as Lana Del Rey, is an American singer and songwriter. She rose to prominence with her debut single Video Games in 2011, followed by the album Born to Die in 2012. Her significant hits include Summertime Sadness, Say Yes To Heaven, Radio, Doin' Time, and West Coast.

Lana Del Rey's 24 was rejected as the James Bond theme for Spectre

Lana revealed her song 24 was turned down for 007 Spectra (Image via Getty)

According to BBC, during the Ivor Novello Award on Thursday, the Summertime Sadness singer was asked if she could consider writing a Bond theme. She revealed that 24, from her album Honeymoon, was written for Spectre.

"I mean, how has that not happened? I wrote that for them," Lana revealed.

While praising Sam Smith, Lana Del Rey suggested that she will keep incorporating her "little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then," indicating she will continue to create and perform songs with a similar classic, retro vibe.

"One day, maybe. But I'm going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it's the title track," Lana added.

During a press event after the award ceremony, British pop singer Raye expressed disbelief that Lana Del Rey's song was rejected for Spectre theme. She added:

"I can't believe she would have been rejected by them because she just has the perfect energy for it. I feel like she would eat that up - and I feel like that should happen in the future."

The opening verse of the song 24 expresses the feelings of betrayal and emotional turmoil, highlighting that twenty-four hours in a day are not sufficient:

"There's only twenty-four hours in a day / And half as many ways for you to lie to me, my little love / There's only twenty-four hours in a day / And half of those, you lay awake / With thoughts of murder and carnage."

It is worth noting that Billie Eilish sang James Bond's theme song for No Time to Die, and it won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2022.

Lana Del Rey's speech at the Ivor Novello Awards after winning the Special International Award

Lana Del Rey was awarded the Special International Award 2024 at the Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday, May 23, 2024, for her career and influence in the music industry.

In a long speech, the artist appreciated that female singer-songwriters have the freedom to write about anything they want in this era. Lana shared:

"When I started, I think a lot of things were written about how the songs were sort of navel-gazing and just about me and my experience with challenging relationships. So I just think it's amazing that female singer-songwriters have the freedom to write about absolutely whatever they want."

The MTV Video Music Award winner further noted:

"It was always nerve wrecking to think that writing about your relationships were maybe something that could be seen as self-gratuitous, feigning vulnerability. I heard that a lot. But I mean, it's a very vulnerable thing, not just for women. But for men."

Lastly, she concluded by saying that she had learned a lot from her fellow artists about the music challenges:

"I've learned so much in the last few years from my peers about having a challenging time in music."

As per Stereo Gum News, the National Music Publishers' Association also announced that Lana Del Rey will receive the NMPA Songwriter Icon Award on June 12, 2024. The award ceremony will take place at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York.