From "Born To Die" to "Video Games" — Lana Del Rey's complete setlist for UK and Ireland stadium tour opening night explored 

Lana Del Rey's highly anticipated UK and Ireland stadium tour kicked off on June 23, 2025, at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, which was opened by Indie pop band London Grammar. The tour's opening night marked the singer's biggest UK shows to date, which was also memorable because Lana performed some of her hits from Born To Die to Video Games.

NME uploaded Lana Del Rey's complete setlist from her Cardiff show, which featured:

Stars Fell on Alabama

Henry, come on

Stand by Your Man (Tammy Wynette cover)

Chemtrails Over the Country Club

Ultraviolence

Ride

Video Games

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Quiet in the South

Young and Beautiful

Summertime Sadness

Born to Die

57.5

Salvatore

Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver cover)

The Cardiff show marked Lana's first full performance of her track Ride since 2017. Before the singer came on stage, her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, made a brief appearance on stage to acknowledge her fans and signal that she'd be on stage shortly.

Lana's opening and closing acts made an impact on the audience, given that she became emotional after performing the first track of her Cardiff setlist, Stars Fell On Alabama. Additionally, she closed out the show with Salvatore since the audience requested it.

The singer's UK and Ireland stadium tour is in furtherance of her much-awaited 10th album, The Right Person Will Stay, which was previously called Lasso. While the album was scheduled to be released on May 21, 2025, Lana took to Instagram in April 2025 to inform her fans about a delay in the project's release and a change in the album's name.

“You know it’s not going to come on time, right? Should I even tell you that the name changed again?" the singer said in a now-deleted reel, as reported by Billboard.

Lana hasn't announced a new release timeline for her upcoming album yet.

Lana Del Rey emphasized that she didn't want to put out something 'half cooked' for her tenth studio album

While Lana Del Rey has kicked off her tour in promotion of her upcoming album without dropping any hint concerning its release date, the singer previously talked about how she wanted to put out something meaningful via her tenth project.

During an interview with PEOPLE published on October 25, 2024, Lana talked about her upcoming album, sharing that "all the songs have been Americana" and that she wants to wait to see "what the musical atmosphere feels like." She added:

"'Cause I don't usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there's a literal energetic pause that almost feels like physical, then I have to wait and I don't know why."

The Summertime Sadness singer didn't reveal a release timeline for her studio album at the time, but mentioned that she loves the songs that have been completed so far.

"So I don't want to turn it into something that's half cooked, even if it's super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be." Lana Del Rey shared

She also addressed the fans waiting for her album with a "first things first" approach, suggesting that her audience should be excited for "all the other good stuff going on."

In other news, Lana Del Rey recently marked her 40th birthday on June 21, 2025, and posted an Instagram picture alongside her husband and in-laws from what appears to be an intimate celebration.

In her birthday post, the singer expressed excitement for kicking off her UK and Ireland stadium tour, thanking her fans for joining her in the same.

