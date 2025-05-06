"Please leave that man at home" — Internet reacts to Lana Del Rey teasing her Met Gala 2025 appearance 

On May 5, 2025, Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to post a 3-picture carousel teasing her Met Gala 2025 appearance. The Instagram post featured a glimpse of a Valentino dress alongside butter yellow heels with a tiny floral print at the front.

In another picture, Lana indulged in a cozy moment with her beau Jeremy Dufrene, wherein the singer also teased the pinned-updo that she might've planned to sport at the event.

While Lana wore another Valentino couture at her Met Gala appearance, her post amassed a lot of reactions.

Netizens took to X to express their views on Lana Del Rey teasing her look for the 2025 Met Gala, wherein an X user commented on the singer's husband and tweeted:

"please leave that man at home"

Expand Tweet

"Oh she needs to leave that man home with the dogs" an X user commented

"is that her crocodile man?" another X user mentioned, referring to Jeremy Dufrene's profession as a captain for a tour boat company focussing on swamp experiences and wildlife

"please tell me she will be alone tonight on that carpet" an internet user stated

"Ew. We don’t want to see a man" another internet user said

On the other hand, the snippet of her look that Lana featured in the post amassed positive comments from her fans:

"She is definitely going to be one of the best dressed!" an X user tweeted

"Ooooh, Lana’s teasing a Met Gala look? You know it’s going to be iconic!" a netizen remarked

"mother will come to serve as usual" another netizen expressed

Details about Lana Del Rey's relationship with Jeremy Dufrene explored

Summertime Sadness singer Lana Del Rey tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024, the photos of which were shared by The Daily Mail. The exact timeline of when the two started dating isn't known, given Lana keeps her personal life away from the limelight.

However, one of their earliest photos dates back to a Facebook post by the singer in 2019 when she took one of Dufrene's wildlife tours and wrote, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours."

After years of not hinting at a relationship with Jeremy Dufrene, Lana Del Rey made headlines by referring to him as "my guy" in an Instagram post dated May 16, 2024.

While the singer hasn't talked a lot about her marriage or relationship with Dufrene, she positively acknowledged their bond during the Variety Hitmakers ceremony in December 2024.

Talking about how grateful she was to witness her longtime collaborator Jack Antoff's marriage to actress Margaret Qualley, Lana said that it set an example for her.

The Born To Die singer added:

“I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he’s a big reason why I waited so long to get married, and why I met my amazing husband. I really feel like there’s a singer’s curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race.”

In other news, Lana Del Rey's 2025 Met Gala outfit also gave an alleged tribute to her husband Jeremy Dufrene and his profession, as the singer accessorized her look with golden alligator clips.

