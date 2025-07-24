Did Ozzy Osbourne try to kill his wife? Michael Knowles cites Sharon Osbourne's 2006 memoir, where she wrote about being strangled by singer

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. The legendary singer had been battling Parkinson's disease for many years. His family confirmed the singer's passing in an official statement.Following the announcement, political commentator and podcaster Michael Knowles talked about Osbourne on the July 23 episode of The Michael Knowles Show. During the segment, Knowles referenced Sharon Osbourne’s 2006 memoir, in which she alleged that she had once been strangled by the singer.Ozzy Osbourne married Sharon Osbourne in 1982, the same year he divorced his ex-wife, Thelma Riley.In the 2020 biographical documentary of the Black Sabbath frontman, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne shared that the singer once tried to strangle her in 1989. She recalled that Ozzy was heavily intoxicated and lunged at her, saying, &quot;You've got to die.&quot; Sharon pressed the panic button, prompting a police response.Ozzy did not remember strangling Sharon when he woke up in jail later. Police informed him that he had attempted to murder his wife. Speaking about the singer's life, Michael Knowles said that prelate John Cardinal O'Connor once alleged that Ozzy Osbourne's music &quot;led to demonic possession and suicide.&quot; Continuing on that, Knowles recalled the 1989 incident when Ozzy tried to kill Sharon Osbourne. Sharon mentioned this incident in her 2006 memoir, and Knowles highlighted the words of Ozzy Osbourne as written in the memoir.&quot;[Sharon] writes about this in her memoir as a very publicized event. What's interesting is not even that he tried to murder his wife; it's how he did it... According to Sharon... he allegedly told her, quote, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die.' We? Who is we?... She said that it was the most frightened she's ever been. It seems kind of like John Cardinal O'Connor was right,&quot; Knowles said.Knowles reported that the Prince of Darkness opposed O'Connor's allegations. Further in the episode, the podcaster said, &quot;You can't live ironically forever,&quot; hinting that &quot;bad things&quot; that happened in Osbourne's life were due to his dark music.&quot;If you're ironically satanic for your whole life, dark stuff, bad stuff is going to happen,&quot; Knowles added.Michael Knowles concluded by saying, &quot;Pray for Ozzy,&quot; and advised taking a &quot;little bit of a lesson&quot; from his life and &quot;avoid&quot; doing &quot;degrading things.&quot;Ozzy Osbourne gave his final performance two weeks ago View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBlack Sabbath reunited for the first time in twenty years on July 5, 2025, in the UK for the final concert of Ozzy Osbourne. The singer performed four songs from the Sabbath set at the Birmingham stadium concert. Amid his illness, the singer announced this final show in February this year.Regarding his last show, Sharon expressed her excitement in an interview with The Sun, dated February 5, 2025. Sharon said:“He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this. Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it’s affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been,&quot; Sharon said.The Prince of Darkness revealed in 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. In 2019, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and underwent neck surgery after he suffered a fall. In 2022, he again underwent a major surgery.Also read: &quot;Aren’t they supposed to be poor?&quot;—Perez Hilton reacts after woman allegedly blackmails Buddhist monks for $11M after &quot;wild&quot; s*x scandal