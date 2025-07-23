“Our generation got introduced to the Osbournes through reality TV”: Charlamagne tha God reacts to Ozzy Osbourne's death

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, American radio host Charlamagne tha God talked about the passing of English singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne while hosting the morning radio show The Breakfast Club.According to CNN, Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. He was the frontman of Black Sabbath, an English rock band formed in Birmingham in 1968, and a star of the reality TV show, The Osbournes.Born Lenard Larry McKelvey, Charlamagne tha God was joined by other hosts, including Jess Hilarious, Loren LoRosa, and DJ Envy during Wednesday’s segment on The Breakfast Club. While paying their respects to Ozzy Osbourne, Charlamagne tha God discussed how the singer’s reality show shaped a generation.“We all got introduced. Well, I'm not going to say we all. I think our generation got introduced to the Osbournes through reality television – the reality show… That's when TV really mattered. Like really mattered.”Meanwhile, Loren LoRosa noted that the reality show debuted in the 2000s and ran for four seasons, comprising a little over 50 episodes. When LoRosa claimed that she met Ozzy Osbourne “100%” through the show, Jess Hilarious said:“That was when it was at its best. Oh my gosh. Reality TV. It was like the best thing up until maybe about four years ago… When everything started being fake.”According to CNN, Ozzy Osbourne’s family shared the news via a statement to the news outlet.“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”Notably, the main cast of The Osbournes includes Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon Osbourne, son Jack Osbourne, and daughter Kelly Osbourne. The reality TV show followed the daily lives of the famous family.From becoming a musician to health struggles: Ozzy Osbourne’s life exploredOzzy was born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in the central English city of Birmingham. According to CNN, he left school at the age of fifteen and did a series of jobs, including working at a construction site and a slaughterhouse.Osbourne reportedly got into music after being inspired by The Beatles. He credited the Fab Four’s 1963 hit She Loves You with leading him to become a musician. The artist joined Black Sabbath after the group’s bassist and principal lyricist, Butler, formed the rock band in 1967. The band was first called Rare Breed.Besides being referred to as the Godfather of Heavy Metal, Osbourne was also called the Prince of Darkness. Meanwhile, after his rock group made eight albums together, Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 over his alcohol and drug use. The musician then had a successful solo career, releasing eleven albums before reuniting with the band in 1997.As per CNN, the rocker had to cancel many concerts in early 2019, following pneumonia and a severe fall at his Los Angeles home. Ozzy also endured multiple surgeries. He also revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in January 2020.Before his death, during his final performance, Ozzy got to reunite with his bandmates from Black Sabbath in his hometown of Birmingham, England, including bassist Geezer Butler, guitarist Tony Iommi, and drummer Bill Ward. According to The Guardian, he performed in front of his fans less than three weeks ago, on July 5, 2025, and thanked them by saying:“I’ve been laid up for six years, and you’ve got no idea how I feel… Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”The show was reportedly a concert event called 'Back to the Beginning.' It marked Black Sabbath’s first performance together since 2025.