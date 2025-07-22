“Those should be immediate red flags” — Charlamagne tha God hopes men learn from Shannon Sharpe’s situation after former athlete settles r*pe lawsuit

American radio host, Charlamagne tha God, recently discussed Shannon Sharpe settling a r*pe lawsuit filed against him. According to Deadline, the American former professional football tight end reportedly settled his civil lawsuit for $50 million against an ex-girlfriend, identified as Jane Doe.On Monday, July 21, 2025, Charlamagne tha God, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, was joined by Loren LoRosa, Jess Hilarious, and DJ Envy on their radio show, The Breakfast Club. The four talked about Shannon Sharpe’s lawsuit, which was reportedly settled on undisclosed terms.After Loren LoRosa noted that Tony Buzbee, the accuser’s attorney, had confirmed the lawsuit would be dismissed as both parties had reached a “mutually agreed upon resolution”, Charlamagne tha God said:“Just for the record, there is no reason for a 50-plus-year-old man to have gotten by a 19-year-old OnlyFans model. Okay, those should be immediate red flags for a 50-plus-year-old man. And I hope men are learning from these situations. You have to have discipline. You have to control your urges. Control your desires.”Taking a subtle dig at Shannon Sharpe for dating a young woman, Charlamagne tha God added:“I mean, Shannon Sharp's case, he should have been acting his age and dating his age, and none of this would have happened.”The radio host also discussed that Shannon Sharpe didn’t dismiss his relationship with Jane Doe but “acknowledged” it. Meanwhile, on Friday, July 18, 2025, attorney Tony Buzbee took to the social media platform X and released a statement which read:“On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship.&quot;In his statement, Tony Buzbee disclosed that both parties have reached a &quot;mutually&quot; agreed upon resolution after &quot;protracted and respectful&quot; negotiations. The attorney also noted that &quot;matters&quot; have now been addressed satisfactorily, with the case being closed. Buzbee added that the &quot;lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”Will Shannon Sharpe return to ESPN after his r*pe lawsuit settlement?According to The Wrap, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe faced civil allegations after a woman in her early 20s filed the suit in Nevada’s Clark County in April. After the lawsuit was filed, Sharpe’s team insisted the two had a “consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios explicitly requested.”According to Deadline, Sharpe was suspended from his Monday and Tuesday slot on Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN talk show, titled First Take. Although he called the allegations &quot;false and disruptive&quot;, as per ESPN, he stepped away from his work on April 24, 2025.The former athlete at that time pledged to return to the network by the start of the NFL preseason in an X post. However, his return remains unclear at the moment.According to Deadline, Jane Doe and Sharpe’s relationship began after they met in an LA gym in 2023. Their relationship reportedly took a southward turn after the former athlete accidentally shared a video of himself having s*x on Instagram Live in December last year.She accused the 57-year-old of raping her in October 2024 and January 2025. The former athlete also previously offered to pay Jane Doe $10 million to prevent her from filing the lawsuit.