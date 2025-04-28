Wack 100 thinks Tony Buzbee should have let Shannon Sharpe close the reported $100M deal before suing him for $50M

Wack100 and Adam22 discussed the ongoing legal drama involving Shannon Sharpe during a recent episode of their No Jumper podcast, The Adam & Wack Show. For the unversed, Sharpe's former girlfriend sued the ex-NFL star and podcaster for s*xual assault and battery on April 20, 2025, accusing him of allegedly r*ping her on three separate occasions.

The $50 million lawsuit was filed in Nevada by the accuser's attorney, Tony Buzbee. Buzbee's name reached mainstream media after representing alleged victims of Diddy and Jay-Z.

During the April 27 episode of The Adam & Wack Show, Wack 100 claimed Tony Buzbee and the alleged victim "jumped the gun" by filing the lawsuit before Shannon Sharpe secured his reported $100 million deal.

For context, the Club Shay Shay podcast host was reportedly in talks for a new $100 million media deal when the lawsuit was filed.

"They jumped the gun. They should have let him close the deal before exposing these things. At least get paid something upfront," Wack100 said.

Wack100 then said Shannon Sharpe reportedly offered the alleged victim $10 million to "settle out of court," alleging that the podcaster was willing to pay the amount because he knew he had the $100 million deal. Wack also said the accuser "screwed up" by not waiting till Shannon Sharpe had confirmed the $100 million deal, saying:

"Where she screwed up at was, he offered her $10 million right? She screwed up. He offered her $10 million because he knew he had this $100 million play coming right? So what she does is come at it with the $50 million and exposes it."

He continued:

"Now that you'd exposed it, he ain't gonna get the 100 million to be able to get you the 10 million, nevertheless the 50 million. She should have let him close the 100 million dollar deal, and then came at him. So you screwed him and screwed yourself. He's not even gonna have the $10 to give to you now."

Shannon Sharpe to "step aside temporarily" from ESPN amid lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe has temporarily recused himself from his ESPN duties amid the s*xual assault lawsuit. The former NFL star, who became a panelist on the sports channel's First Take on ESPN in September 2023, made an X post to reveal his decision on April 24. He claimed his relationship with the woman, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, was "100% consensual," adding:

"The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties."

He continued:

"I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. / I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues."

According to NBC News, Shannon Sharpe revealed he would "return to ESPN" when the NFL preseason starts in July. ESPN also commented on Sharpe's decision to step away from the network, adding that it was "a serious situation" and that the network agreed with "Shannon's decision to step away."

Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe has denied all allegations mentioned in the lawsuit, dubbing the case a "blatant and cynical attempt to shake down" Sharpe for money.

According to court documents, Jane Doe claimed she and Sharpe met at an LA gym in 2023. Doe, who was allegedly 19 at the time, claimed the pair entered into a "rocky consensual relationship" that lasted nearly two years. However, she claimed Shannon Sharpe became violent and controlling over the course of their relationship, with the lawsuit alleging:

"Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship, or called him out about his extraneous activities. What had once been manipulation, control, and intimidation now became something far more dangerous and sinister. Sharpe even figured out how to get into Doe's apartment complex without her permission."

The lawsuit also alleged that Sharpe r*ped Doe thrice in the two years, twice in October last year and once this January.

Shannon Sharpe, aged 56, is a three-time Super Bowl winner. Following his NFL career, he became a sports commentator.

