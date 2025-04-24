"Because nobody likes you" — Internet reacts to DJ Vlad saying Shannon Sharpe has blocked him

Ukrainian-American interviewer DJ Vlad recently revealed that former NFL star Shannon Sharpe blocked him on X amid the latter's legal troubles. For the unversed, the Club Shay Shay host was sued by his ex-girlfriend for s*xual assault and battery.

Ad

The accuser claimed she met Sharpe at a gym in LA in 2023 when she was 19, and was allegedly r*ped, manipulated, and s*xually assaulted during their two-year relationship. In the lawsuit, filed in Nevada on April 20, the accuser, referred to as Jane Doe, claimed Sharpe recorded intimate video of the couple without her consent and shared said videos with his "friends and associates."

DJ Vlad has been covering the case on his VladTV website and social media accounts. However, on April 23, 2025, he shared a screenshot of Shannon Sharpe allegedly blocking him on X, wondering why he was blocked.

Ad

Trending

"Shannon Sharpe blocked me. I wonder why."

Expand Tweet

Ad

DJ Vlad's claim that Shannon Sharpe blocked him on the social media platform was met with mixed responses. One user claimed the latter blocked him because "nobody liked him."

"Because nobody likes you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some users claimed Sharpe blocked Vlad because the latter was a "rat" and "snitch."

"I think everyone needa block you (rat emoji)," one person tweeted.

"You’re a federal agent everybody should block you," another person added.

"Because you're in love wit the penal system lol," someone else commented.

"You are a snitch to be fair at least that’s what the streets say," another user claimed.

Ad

However, others provided an alternate reason for why Sharpe blocked Vlad. Furthermore, one user suggested that Vlad interview the accuser to be petty, while another claimed Sharpe had them blocked as well.

"You should Interview the accuser then lol #PettyIsh lol," one person posted.

"Because he understand his Miranda Rights," another person added.

"You gonna get a me too movement started on him that’s why," someone else commented.

Ad

"He blocks everyone. He must have some third party app. I’m blocked too and I’ve never said anything crazy about him lol," one user claimed.

Shannon Sharpe demanded that the full s*x tape be released instead of an edited one

In an Instagram video on April 22, 2025, Shannon Sharpe addressed the s*xual assault and battery lawsuit that he faced. He asked the accuser's attorney, Tony Buzbee, to release the entire s*x tape the accuser allegedly had in her possession, instead of an edited 30-second clip that would make him "look guilty."

Ad

"I believe he's going to release a 30-second clip of a s*x tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be 10 minutes or so. Hey, Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don't have it, or I would myself."

Ad

Shannon Sharpe also claimed the lawsuit was a "shakedown" that Buzbee orchestrated to target him, pointing out how the attorney has previously "targeted Jay-Z." For context, Tony Buzbee had previously represented a woman who sued the rapper for allegedly r*ping her when she was 13 in 2000. The accuser dropped the lawsuit in February 2025.

Ad

Meanwhile, a recording of Shannon Sharpe allegedly threatening "to choke the s**t" out of the alleged victim was released the same day as his Instagram video. In the recording, a woman's voice, presumed to be the alleged victim, accused Sharpe of manipulating her. A male voice, presumed to be Sharpe, responded:

"If you say that one more time, I'm going to f**king choke the s**t out of you when I see you."

Ad

According to NBC News, Lanny Davis, Sharpe's attorney, admitted that his client said the words in the "heat of the moment" during the middle of an argument and "did not mean the words explicitly."

The following day, Tony Buzbee released another video recording allegedly between Shannon Sharpe and the accuser, where the podcaster is seemingly heard saying, “I might choke you in public. ‘Big, black guy chokes small, white woman,’" despite the woman expressing concern over Sharpe's remarks.

Ad

According to the lawsuit, Shannon Sharpe's accuser is seeking over $50 million for "compensatory and punitive damages" through her lawsuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More