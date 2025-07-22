DJ Akademiks thinks Shannon Sharpe settled r*pe lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend because he plans to return to ESPN 

Podcaster and internet personality DJ Akademiks recently commented on NFL legend Shannon Sharpe settling the r*pe lawsuit filed against him by his ex-girlfriend, as confirmed by the plaintiff's attorney via X on July 18, 2025.Shortly after the lawsuit was filed in April 2025, Sharpe stepped down from his duties as a commentator on ESPN's First Take to deal with the allegations against him. Commenting on the former NFL player's settled lawsuit and speculating a reason for the same on his recent livestream, DJ Akademiks mentioned:&quot;Shannon Sharpe done pay this woman. I have no idea why... But I gotta imagine that something is up in the works with Shannon Sharpe to either return to ESPN or something... If ESPN would never take him back, I don't know why Shannon Sharpe would pay this woman, given the fact... she's already threatened to leak supposedly videos of him choking her out.&quot;Akademiks continued:&quot;Unless... perhaps the stuff that we haven't seen is really that bad. I don't know. You guys make up your mind. I don't know if Shannon Sharpe will ever be back on ESPN.&quot;Details of r*pe lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe explored in the wake of NFL icon reaching a settlementOn April 20, 2025, Shannon Sharpe's ex-girlfriend sued the former NFL player for $50 million in a civil lawsuit, alleging battery and s*xual assault under the pseudonym 'Jane Doe.'In the lawsuit filed in Clark County, Nevada, the plaintiff claimed that Sharpe assaulted her twice, once in October 2024 and again in January 2025. Additionally, she alleged emotional distress at Sharpe's end as well, claiming he became violent as their relationship progressed, recorded their s*xual encounters without consent, and threatened to kill her once.As reported by USA Today on April 24, the lawsuit mentioned:&quot;Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship, or called him out about his extraneous activities. What had once been manipulation, control, and intimidation now became something far more dangerous and sinister. Sharpe even figured out how to get into Doe’s apartment complex without her permission.&quot;The lawsuit was followed by Shannon Sharpe addressing the allegations via a now-deleted Instagram video dated April 22, 2025. Dubbing the lawsuit &quot;a shakedown,&quot; the former NFL player declared that he was going to defend himself by being &quot;open&quot; and &quot;transparent.&quot;Moreover, he accused Jane Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee, of being the conspirator of the allegations against him, stating:&quot;This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee... I believe he is going to release a 30-second clip of a s*x tape that tries to make me look guilty and plays into every stereotype you can possibly imagine.&quot;Buzbee was quick to dismiss Sharpe's claim by giving a statement to USA Today on the same day, calling the accused &quot;a liar.&quot; Meanwhile, announcing the latest development in the lawsuit on Friday, July 18, Tony Buzbee took to X and stated:&quot;Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.&quot;Despite the s*xual assault lawsuit being settled, there is no confirmation concerning Sharpe's return to ESPN yet. Neither the former NFL player nor the sports media company has commented on the same.