Charlamagne tha God wants to see James Gunn write “a full-fledged dark comedy” after watching new Superman movie

Charlamagne tha God recently weighed in on Superman (2025), written and directed by James Gunn, during the July 19 episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast. While discussing the second reboot of the Superman franchise, he praised the film for staying true to the character's "corny" and humorous nature. According to Charlamagne tha God, this has always been a core part of Superman's identity.

Ad

"I thought it was really good. It was really good cuz it was corny... That's who Superman always has been. This corny, campy, hopeful, sometimes cringe. Like, they got him saving a squirrel in the middle of the f***ing the city crumbling. If you ever read the comics, Superman always put everybody before himself," Charlamagne tha God said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Breakfast Club host further praised James Gunn for the film's script, claiming that no one else could have written it better than him. He also highlighted Gunn's strong comedy writing skills and expressed a desire to see him write a "full-fledged dark comedy."

"But the thing I like about it the most, I don't think there's nobody who could write that better than James Gunn... I want to see James Gunn do a full-fledged dark comedy cuz he's that good of a comedy writer."

Ad

"It's terrible" — James Gunn on telling Henry Cavill he was replaced as Superman

Ad

During the July 18 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, James Gunn shared that when his deal to take over DC Studios was finalized, it was announced that Henry Cavill would return as Superman in Superman (2025).

However, Gunn revealed that behind the scenes, it had already been decided on paper that a new actor would be cast as Superman.

"It's terrible... The day our [DC] deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back, and I'm like, 'What is going on?' We know what the plan is. The plan was to come in and do Superman. So it was really unfair to him and a total bummer," Gunn stated.

Ad

For the unversed, Henry Cavill first appeared as Superman in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). The 42-year-old star also made a cameo in Black Adam (2022).

Furthermore, in the podcast, Gunn stated that he and Peter Safran sat down with Cavill to personally explain their decision not to bring him back as Superman. He noted that Cavill handled it like a "gentleman."

Ad

"That was really unfortunate. So Peter and I [thought] the right thing to do was to sit down with [Cavill] and talk to him. And we sat down and we talked to him. He was an absolute gentleman, a great guy about it. He said, 'The only thing I ask is that I’m able to reveal it myself as opposed to it coming from you guys,'" Gunn stated.

Ad

When asked by host Josh Horowitz whether it would be "too confusing" to cast Cavill in his DC Universe, Gunn firmly dismissed the idea, stating:

"Absolutely not. I talked to him about it on that day. I would love to put Henry in something."

Released on July 11, 2025, Superman (2025), starring David Crenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, marks the first film in the new DC Universe (DCU) by DC Studios.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More