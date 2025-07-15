“He didn’t have to volunteer that lie” — Charlamagne tha God slams Drake for claiming London rappers are the best during his Wireless set

Charlamagne tha God responded to Drake's recent claims that the best lyricists in the world are from London in the July 14 episode of The Breakfast Club podcast. In the episode, the hosts discussed how the rapper paid respect to the UK hip hop scene during Day 2 of the Wireless Festival.

Ad

Speaking to the crowd on Saturday night, Drake declared:

"The best lyricists in the world -- mark my words -- I don't care what nobody says. Nobody can out rap London -- nobody. No disrespect to America. No disrespect to my country. But, nobody can out rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level. This is what I aspire to be."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reacting to the Canadian rapper's remarks, Charlamagne tha God humorously pointed out that the crowd didn't seem to mind Drizzy's comments. He added that the rapper didn't need to "volunteer" a lie, especially when the Wireless Festival is doing great.

"He didn't even have to volunteer that lie. Like, yo, Drake, you just sold out three days at Wireless Festival. Historic. They said he did different songs every night. They was already eating out the palm of your hand. You didn't have to lie like that. Like, that was just crazy. You already had them on your side," Charlamagne tha God stated.

Ad

Loren Lorosa further pointed out that internet sleuths have been highlighting the contradiction in Drizzy's remarks about UK rappers. She stated that they've been circulating screenshots where the 38-year-old listed his top five rappers, and none of them were from the UK.

"According to the screenshot, it was Hove, Wayne, Young Tone, André 3000, and Biggie. So, of course, yeah, people were having a conversation about that," Loren added.

Ad

Charlamagne Tha God further alleged that the God's Plan rapper's attitude towards American rapper might stem from being dissed by Kendrick Lamar, pointing to their long-running feud

"Imagine somebody beating you up so much that you don't want to play with nobody from that country. Like, just know you ate everybody from the whole country," the radio host added.

Also read: Drake sends private jet to fly Adin Ross and other streamers to the Wireless Festival to watch his performance

Ad

Drake ended the last night of the Wireless Festival within 40 minutes — reports

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Sunday, during the third day of the extravagant Wireless Festival, Drake left the stage after performing for 40 minutes, leaving fans agitated, per the BBC.

Appearing ten minutes early for his performance in London's Finsbury Park, the rapper told the crowd he'd keep performing "until they cut my mic," referring to the festival's 9:30 pm curfew.

The outlet noted that, unlike the previous two nights, which featured 90-minute shows with 13 special guests, the third day of the Wireless Festival only featured three artists. This included Popcaan, Rema, and Vybz Kartel, which left the crowd frustrated.

Ad

The official setlist had originally listed two sets for Drake, one at 18:25 and another at 20:55. However, the first one abruptly disappeared from the lineup later that afternoon.

Ad

After his final performance at London's Finsbury Park, Drake took to his Instagram to thank his fans, writing:

"Thank you London. Need some time to process what just happened so I don’t have my usual caption . . . just thank you so much for the best three nights of my performance career," the rapper wrote.

Also read: “New accent unlocked”— Netizens react as Drake previews new collaboration with Central Cee at Wireless Festival

Ad

Drizzy's setlist on the third night of the Wireless Festival featured popular songs including One Dance, Find Your Love, and Controlla.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More