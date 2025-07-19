Is James Gunn making a New Batman? Superman director tells Josh Horowitz that the movie’s production is “headed in the right direction”

James Gunn is producing a new Batman movie, titled The Brave and the Bold. The Superman director recently opened up on the progress of the film as he appeared for an interview on Josh Horowitz's podcast, Happy Sad Confused, on July 18, 2025. Notably, a release date for the film is yet to be confirmed.During the latest conversation with the writer and host, Gunn said that he is impressed with the script of the film. While being asked about the release date, James replied:“Oh yeah, for sure we’re headed in the right direction. So there’s some things we still got to work out. But like it’s, it’s, yeah, it’s it’s headed in the right direction for sure.”Rob referred to The Brave and the Bold, which is in the writing stage, and questioned James Gunn on how things are being adjusted, considering that the DCU Batman is different. Rob said that he is assured about the fact that James would not like to release the DCU film and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 in the same year.Horowitz also said that things might get a little bit confusing since two Batman projects are being released. Gunn responded by saying that both films will &quot;probably not&quot; release in the “same calendar year.” Gunn further jokingly denied having completed the casting process of the DCU film.The MTV star then questioned Gunn about whether he has to differentiate in terms of age and vibe for a better take on Batman. Gunn said in his response:“That’s always going to be the case. What two Batmans have the same vibe?”James Gunn clarified by adding:“Do I ever think about it? Sure, there’s people out there I think about, but let’s see where the script comes in. It’s not the furthest along thing. I mean, we have things that are much, much further along.”James Gunn has previously shared another update about The Brave and the BoldThe upcoming Batman film was confirmed by DC Studios around two years ago when they announced ten new projects. The list featured both films and TV shows that were supposed to be included in Chapter One: Gods and Universe, as per Superhero Hype.Notably, the script of The Brave and the Bold will reportedly be based on a DC Comics arc where Bruce Wayne discovers that he shares a son with Talia al Ghul, named Damian. Although the screenwriter’s identity remains unknown, the film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, known for It and The Flash.As mentioned, James Gunn will serve as a producer, and he shared an update about the film while speaking to Urbana Play earlier this month on July 10, 2025. He said during the conversation that the film will not go on floors until the scripting process is complete. Gunn, who has also worked with Marvel Studios, further stated:“Both of the scripts are being written now, and if they’re good, then we’ll go to production immediately. So, it really depends on how we can get the scripts done. Because the one thing I’m just not gonna do is go into production without a script I feel is fantastic – especially for those characters, who deserve the best. I’d rather wait a year than go too soon.”James Gunn further told in a Rolling Stone exclusive that his biggest problem in DC is Batman, since he is not writing the film. He mentioned that he has prioritized the scripts of Batman and Wonder Woman, adding that he is already working with the writer of Batman to ensure that nothing goes wrong.Gunn opened up on why he was taking a lot of care while preparing Batman and said:“There’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman. But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way.”Meanwhile, James Gunn’s Superman arrived in theatres last week and has received positive reactions. A report by Deadline on July 18, 2025, stated that Superman is expected to gross $232 million at the box office by Sunday, July 20.