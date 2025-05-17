"This movie looks like a mess" - Ben Shapiro comments on James Gunn's new Superman trailer 

Warner Bros.’ rebooted DC Cinematic Universe has finally taken flight with the release of the official trailer of its highly anticipated summer movie, Superman. Released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the new trailer offers a new look at the titular DC Comics character’s struggles with his powers.

Ad

Written and directed by DC Studios co-head James Gunn, the new trailer gives fans a bit more insight into the life of Man of Steel, aka Clark Kent, who is seen getting interviewed by Lois Lane for single-handedly stopping a war.

The 2-minute and 59-second trailer also shows the movie's villains: Lex Luthor, Engineer, Ultraman, and the Hammer of Boravia.

Ad

Trending

After Warner Bros. debuted the official trailer across social media, critics and netizens alike rushed to share their views, both good and bad. One such reaction came in from American conservative political commentator Benjamin Aaron Shapiro.

On May 16, 2025, the media personality shared a video reaction to the new trailer of James Gunn’s DC reboot movie on the social media platform X. Captioning the trailer “is a mess,” Ben Shapiro said:

Ad

“This movie looks like a mess just from the outside. There are too many elements. It’s hard to see how all of it’s going to sort of fit in.”

Ben Shapiro says David Corenswet’s Superman is “fine”

Ben Shapiro, while reviewing the trailer of the first film of the rebooted DC Cinematic Universe, also commented on the lead actor, David Corenswet, playing the DC Comics hero. On May 16, 2025, the media personality shared a video in which he is seen playing the trailer and admitting, “There are parts of this that I like and there are parts of this that I don’t like.”

Ad

Commenting on the 31-year-old American actor who has taken the cape of the DC superhero from Henry Cavill, Ben Shapiro added:

“David Corenswet, who’s playing Superman, is the part that I actually think he looks like he’ll be a fine Superman.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ben Shapiro also compared the upcoming movie to the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and further commented:

“They’re positing the same question, which is, Superman is a free agent, so what are the limits on his power?”

About the Superman movie

The upcoming DC reboot movie is scheduled for release in theatres on July 11, 2025. David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult will lead the film as Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor.

Ad

Produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the film also stars Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Notably, the release of the new film is pivotal for Warner Bros. and the DC Studios' new bosses, including James Gunn and Peter Safran, as this is the first theatrical project in the new rebooted DC Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More