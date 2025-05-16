DC Worlds Collide: Warner Bros Games unveils new squad RPG with pre-registration now open

Warner Bros Games announced DC Worlds Collide, a new free-to-play mobile squad-based RPG, a few hours ago. Inspired by the DC Comics storylines in Forever Evil and Trinity War, it contains a storyline where the Crime Syndicate from a different universe has invaded Earth. Mobile players can collect, upgrade, and unleash their teams packed with 70 Super Heroes and Super-Villains in various 3D strategic PvP and PvE battles.

Along with the announcement, the San Francisco-based developers have also opened pre-registration for the title for Android and iOS devices. Players can gear up for the game's global launch by pre-registering on their devices' digital storefronts.

How can you pre-register for Warner Bros Games' DC Worlds Collide on Android and iOS devices?

As mentioned, Warner Bros Games has opened pre-registration for its latest mobile squad RPG.

Both Android and iOS users can pre-register for the title by following these steps:

For Android users

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store.

Visit the Google Play Store. Step 2: Search for DC Worlds Collide.

Search for DC Worlds Collide. Step 3: Click the relevant app.

Click the relevant app. Step 4: Click the 'Install' button to complete the pre-registration process.

Android users can also visit the title's official website and click on the Pre-register tab, which will redirect them to the Google Play Store. Then, they can follow the aforementioned steps to complete the pre-registration process.

For iOS users

Step 1: Visit the App Store.

Visit the App Store. Step 2: Search for DC Worlds Collide.

Search for DC Worlds Collide. Step 3: Click the relevant app.

Click the relevant app. Step 4: Click the 'Get' button to complete the pre-registration process.

Note that the expected release date shown on the App Store is July 7, 2025. Hence, the pre-registration can help you get the game as soon as it releases in your region. However, it is plausible that early access can be added before the game's initial release.

In addition, pre-registering for the game will help you get pre-registration rewards after it releases on the global mobile market.

You can register on the game's official press site if you want to learn about upcoming announcements and the title's assets.

DC Worlds Collide will feature various solo and competitive game modes, events, and minigames. It will offer multiple unique challenges that gradually increase in complexity. Hence, if you are among the first ones to get the game by pre-registering, you should have a head start.

