DC Dark Legion patch notes (April 24, 2025): New events, fixes, and more

FunPlus has announced the DC Dark Legion patch notes on April 24, 2025, via an X post on the title's official handle. According to the post, DC Dark Legion is bringing plenty of new content. They announced fresh events, the second phase of a previous event, crucial improvements, bug fixes, and a lot more. However, the X post did not provide a lot of details about the update.

Therefore, we looked for the complete DC Dark Legion patch notes for April 24, 2025, to help the readers stay ahead of their peers. Read on to know more.

DC Dark Legion patch notes (April 24, 2025): New content

The DC Dark Legion patch notes for April 24, 2025, announced the arrival of the Great Krypton Rush, the second phase of Combat Cycle, a new boss for Combat Cycle, and more.

This segment discusses all the new features arriving in the game with the update:

Great Krypton Rush: The Great Krypton Rush is a new event in DC Dark Legion. It will first arrive on Earth 200-205. A Kryptonian spaceship crashed on the ground and scattered some rare crystals across the land. Now, the Dark Legion and player leagues are racing to seize key strongholds and claim rare resources. The first matches for Earth 200-205 will begin this weekend, and the event will then roll out slowly to other Earths.

The Great Krypton Rush is a new event in DC Dark Legion. It will first arrive on Earth 200-205. A Kryptonian spaceship crashed on the ground and scattered some rare crystals across the land. Now, the Dark Legion and player leagues are racing to seize key strongholds and claim rare resources. The first matches for Earth 200-205 will begin this weekend, and the event will then roll out slowly to other Earths. Combat Cycle Phase II: The new phase of Combat Cycle will be available on April 29, 2025 . This phase will be unlocked for players on servers that are more than 28 days old and have achieved 240 milestones for all the bosses of the first phase.

The new phase of Combat Cycle will be available on . This phase will be unlocked for players on servers that are more than 28 days old and have achieved 240 milestones for all the bosses of the first phase. New Boss in Combat Cycle Phase II: In the official X post, the developer mentioned that with the arrival of Red Death, the new Boss in Combat Cycle, this mode will become much tougher than usual.

In the official X post, the developer mentioned that with the arrival of Red Death, the new Boss in Combat Cycle, this mode will become much tougher than usual. Anti-Crime Network revamp: The developer has also announced an Anti-Crime Network revamp. All levels have been updated for a more challenging experience! New resource levels are now available for you to conquer.

DC Dark Legion patch notes (April 24, 2025): All improvements

Red Death is a new boss in the Combat Cycle mode (Image via FunPlus)

Check out this segment for all the upcoming improvements:

War Room: Upgrade requirements have been updated. Now, if you have multiple designated rooms, only one needs to meet the requirement.

Upgrade requirements have been updated. Now, if you have multiple designated rooms, only one needs to meet the requirement. Training Simulator New Milestone Rewards : Clear the required level to unlock rewards. Screen Improvements: Added a display for milestone rewards and a preview of the EXP boost after clearing key levels.

: Clear the required level to unlock rewards. Screen Improvements: Added a display for milestone rewards and a preview of the EXP boost after clearing key levels. League Management: The League Log has been added under League > Settings, allowing league management to view important logs and historical actions. A portal for quickly editing the League Announcement has been added to the league main screen.

The League Log has been added under League > Settings, allowing league management to view important logs and historical actions. A portal for quickly editing the League Announcement has been added to the league main screen. League Mobilization Mission Attempt System : Two free attempts are granted on the first day. After that, one free attempt is given daily, with an extra attempt available to claim each day.

: Two free attempts are granted on the first day. After that, one free attempt is given daily, with an extra attempt available to claim each day. Personal Point Rewards : Players can instantly claim personal rewards after reaching the required points.

: Players can instantly claim personal rewards after reaching the required points. League Point Rewards: League point rewards can only be claimed once both league and personal points meet the required threshold. If the personal point requirement isn't met, the corresponding league reward won't be available.

DC Dark Legion patch notes (April 24, 2025): All fixes announced

The developer announced that they fixed an issue in 3v3 Strategic Challenge where Commanders ranked 100+ might not be able to claim rewards. Moreover, they fixed some existing language and display bugs.

When will the DC Dark Legion patch notes (April 24, 2025) go live?

The DC Dark Legion patch notes, as already mentioned, will be effective in the game after their server maintenance scheduled on April 24, 2025. The maintenance is scheduled to begin on April 24, 2025, at 9:30 am UTC, and is expected to run for 30 minutes before expiring on April 24, 2025, at 10:00 am UTC.

You can also find the DC Dark Legion patch notes (April 24, 2025) in your in-game mailbox.

