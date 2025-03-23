Ever since the title's launch on March 14, 2025, the mobile gaming community has been looking for the best DC Dark Legion tier list to figure out the units they should pick first to boost their in-game progress. However, since it is a newly launched title and most players haven't unlocked all the heroes yet, ranking all the units is a challenging task.

That said, this article aims to create a DC Dark Legion tier list to help the community figure out how strong different units are in the current meta of the game.

DC Dark Legion tier list: Best DC Dark Legion characters, ranked

In this article, we have ranked the playable DC Superheroes and Super Villains from the title in six different tiers, i.e., S+, S, A, B, C, D. The units in the S+ tier are among the best ones in the game. It might take some time for players to unlock these units or their full-skill kit, but once unlocked, they will become unstoppable.

Superman is among the best units in the title (Image via FunPlus International AG)

The units in the S tier are also top-tier, but they are comparatively easier to unlock. The grind to unlock their full-skill kit is manageable, and though players might need to implement a few tweaks, these heroes can still carry one till the end.

Moving on to the A-tier in this DC Dark Legion tier list, players will come across heroes who are still brilliant in their own right but have a few prominent drawbacks. However, these drawbacks are nothing that a good team composition cannot overcome.

The B and C tier in this list contain characters that are perfect for beginners. However, once players get a hang of the basis, they should upgrade to a better character if they want their progression to be smooth. Finally, the D tier characters are not at all useful and should be avoided as much as possible.

Check out the DC Dark Legion tier list for March 2025 below:

S+ tier: Green Lantern, Superman, The Joker, Sinestro

S tier: Mera, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn

A tier: Constantine, Black Adam, Deathstroke, Batman, Scarecrow, Doctor Fate, Aqua Man, Raven

B tier: Cyborg, Two-Face, Batgirl, Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, Nightwing, The Flash,

C tier: Red Hood, Robin, Shazam, Lex Luthor, Vixen, Killer Croc Cyborg, Penguin, Bane, Red Robin, Vixen, Killer Croc

D tier: Stargirl, Deadshot, Black Canary, Captain Cold, Catwoman, Atom, Bazuka Bro, Chop Chop, Big Boy, Cross Bar, Gatling Gal, Home Fun, Good Day AK, Patrolman, Shield Squad

These are all the playable characters currently available in the game, ranked in a DC Dark Legion tier list. However, the performance of a team depends on how many skills you have unlocked for a particular hero, the exact team composition, and several other factors. Only unlocking the heroes from the S+ tier will not help you win every match in the game.

