DC: Dark Legion codes (March 2025)

The mobile gaming community is looking for the DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025. Released in mid-March 2025, the DC universe-based free-to-play strategy title provides players a chance to recruit popular DC Super Heroes and Super Villains to create a super team. The goal is to recruit and upgrade over 200 iconic DC characters to create a strong team and defend Gotham City from invading creatures.

You must build a strong underground base that has the perfect conditions to train and upgrade these units. You will need a lot of in-game assets in this endeavor. Redeeming the DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025 can help boost your in-game progress by providing these assets.

To that end, this article lists the Dark Legion codes available during this month and how you can redeem them.

All DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025

We could only find three DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025:

DCDL999 - 3 World Anvil Fragments, 199.9k Dollars, 9999 Chip, 999 Stimulator, 9999 Alloy

- 3 World Anvil Fragments, 199.9k Dollars, 9999 Chip, 999 Stimulator, 9999 Alloy DC2025 - 199.9k Dollars, 9 Source Energy Gems, 9999 Alloy, 9999 Chips

- 199.9k Dollars, 9 Source Energy Gems, 9999 Alloy, 9999 Chips 1000Leagues - 10 Drones, 1 World Anvil Fragment, 5 Planetary Energy Keys, 1.0M Dollars, 50k Chips, 1 AC/DC Shards, 50k Alloy

These rewards can help you stay a few steps ahead of the competition, so redeem them as soon as possible.

How to redeem the DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025

Since the game was released recently, you have to complete the tutorial first before trying to redeem the DC: Dark Legion codes.

Once you have completed the tutorial, follow the process below to redeem the DC Dark Legion codes for March 2025.

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Check out the upper left corner of the home screen to find your Avatar and click on it.

Check out the upper left corner of the home screen to find your Avatar and click on it. Step 3: Find the settings option and click on it.

Find the settings option and click on it. Step 4: Find the "Service tab" option and click on it.

Find the "Service tab" option and click on it. Step 5: Click on the "Redeem Code" button.

Click on the "Redeem Code" button. Step 6: Copy any code from the list and paste it into the input box that appears after clicking on the Redeem Code option.

Copy any code from the list and paste it into the input box that appears after clicking on the Redeem Code option. Step 7: Now click on the "Confirm" button to complete the process.

Once you complete this process, a notification will flash on the screen, and you will get the corresponding rewards in-game mail.

