DC: Dark Legion codes (March 2025)

The mobile gaming community is looking for the DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025. Released in mid-March 2025, the DC universe-based free-to-play strategy title provides players a chance to recruit popular DC Super Heroes and Super Villains to create a super team. The goal is to recruit and upgrade over 200 iconic DC characters to create a strong team and defend Gotham City from invading creatures.
You must build a strong underground base that has the perfect conditions to train and upgrade these units. You will need a lot of in-game assets in this endeavor. Redeeming the DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025 can help boost your in-game progress by providing these assets.
To that end, this article lists the Dark Legion codes available during this month and how you can redeem them.
All DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025
We could only find three DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025:
- DCDL999 - 3 World Anvil Fragments, 199.9k Dollars, 9999 Chip, 999 Stimulator, 9999 Alloy
- DC2025 - 199.9k Dollars, 9 Source Energy Gems, 9999 Alloy, 9999 Chips
- 1000Leagues - 10 Drones, 1 World Anvil Fragment, 5 Planetary Energy Keys, 1.0M Dollars, 50k Chips, 1 AC/DC Shards, 50k Alloy
These rewards can help you stay a few steps ahead of the competition, so redeem them as soon as possible.
How to redeem the DC: Dark Legion codes for March 2025
Since the game was released recently, you have to complete the tutorial first before trying to redeem the DC: Dark Legion codes.
Once you have completed the tutorial, follow the process below to redeem the DC Dark Legion codes for March 2025.
- Step 1: Open the game.
- Step 2: Check out the upper left corner of the home screen to find your Avatar and click on it.
- Step 3: Find the settings option and click on it.
- Step 4: Find the "Service tab" option and click on it.
- Step 5: Click on the "Redeem Code" button.
- Step 6: Copy any code from the list and paste it into the input box that appears after clicking on the Redeem Code option.
- Step 7: Now click on the "Confirm" button to complete the process.
Once you complete this process, a notification will flash on the screen, and you will get the corresponding rewards in-game mail.