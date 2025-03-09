Star Stable codes for March 2025, and how to redeem them

Star Stable codes for March 2025 can help you boost your in-game progress as a veteran horse rider. There are around 22 codes available for this month, which can help you earn plenty of Star Coins, cosmetics, a free Star Rider membership, and more. However, do note that the developer allows each user to redeem only one code every 10 seconds. So, redeeming all of these codes might take some time.

This article will help you with all the Star Stable codes for March 2025 and guide you through the code redemption process. Read on to explore more.

All the Star Stable codes for Mach 2025

We have managed to find 22 SStar Stable codes for March 2025. Check out the list below for the codes and their rewards:

MIRANDAPINKDRAGON (NEW): 50x Star Coins

50x Star Coins CELEBRATION: Birthday cake, carrot, mega rocket

Birthday cake, carrot, mega rocket 13THBDAY: 13th Birthday Sweater

13th Birthday Sweater CLOSERTOTHEHORSE: 15x Star Coins

15x Star Coins ITHASBEGUN: 3 days of Free Star Rider

3 days of Free Star Rider STARSHINEPLUSH: Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet (replaces READTHEBOOK)

Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet (replaces READTHEBOOK) INSPIRATION2018: Light Bulb T-Shirt

Light Bulb T-Shirt STARSTABLEVEST: Vest

Vest THUMBSUP: T-shirt

T-shirt HORSESNACK: Apple, Carrot treat

Apple, Carrot treat RIDEWITHUS: Sweater

Sweater RAINBOWUNITY: Rainbow Head Ribbon

Rainbow Head Ribbon SSOCON23ALL: SSO Convention 2023 T-shirt

SSO Convention 2023 T-shirt TEAMCARROTS: Purple Carrots for Saddlebag Pet

Purple Carrots for Saddlebag Pet FEELINSPLENDID: Imperial Splendor’s Set

Imperial Splendor’s Set HAPPYSUMMER: 1 Jollyhoof Treat

1 Jollyhoof Treat READTHEBOOK: Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet

Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet BEARHUG: Bear Hug Helmet ( Star Riders Only )

Bear Hug Helmet ( ) 1WEEKSR2023: 7 days of Star Rider membership

7 days of Star Rider membership BRONZEJACKET: Bronze Jacket cosmetic

Bronze Jacket cosmetic BLIZZARD: Celebrity Ski Trip Bridle and Saddle

Celebrity Ski Trip Bridle and Saddle SILVERJACKET: Silver Jacket cosmetic

You will get an in-game mail after redeeming a code successfully (Image via Star Stable Entertainment AB)

The developer only allows players to redeem one code every 10 seconds. If a player tries to redeem them too quickly, there will be a 10-minute cooldown on their code redemption. Also, note that some codes have some specific requirements. Thus, if some players come across "This code is not valid for your account," it is because they do not meet those requirements.

How to redeem Star Stable codes for March 2025

You can redeem the Star Stable codes for March 2025 directly from the title's official website. Check out the step-by-step guide below to know more:

Enter the codes in this box (Image via Star Stable Entertainment AB)

Step 1: Visit the title's official website.

Visit the title's official website. Step 2: Log in to your existing account or create a new one.

Log in to your existing account or create a new one. Step 3: Click on the Account button at the top right corner.

Click on the Account button at the top right corner. Step 4: Select the "Redeem a code" option from the menu.

Select the "Redeem a code" option from the menu. Step 5: Now type an active code from the list into the box and click "Redeem" to redeem the code.

If a "That code’s a no-go. Double-check?" message appears during the redemption process, recheck the spelling of your entry. However, if it still does not work, then the code might have expired. Copy the codes from the list and paste them into the box to avoid such instances of codes being misspelled.

