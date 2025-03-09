Star Stable codes for March 2025, and how to redeem them

Star Stable codes for March 2025 can help you boost your in-game progress as a veteran horse rider. There are around 22 codes available for this month, which can help you earn plenty of Star Coins, cosmetics, a free Star Rider membership, and more. However, do note that the developer allows each user to redeem only one code every 10 seconds. So, redeeming all of these codes might take some time.
This article will help you with all the Star Stable codes for March 2025 and guide you through the code redemption process. Read on to explore more.
All the Star Stable codes for Mach 2025
We have managed to find 22 SStar Stable codes for March 2025. Check out the list below for the codes and their rewards:
- MIRANDAPINKDRAGON (NEW): 50x Star Coins
- CELEBRATION: Birthday cake, carrot, mega rocket
- 13THBDAY:13th Birthday Sweater
- CLOSERTOTHEHORSE: 15x Star Coins
- ITHASBEGUN: 3 days of Free Star Rider
- STARSHINEPLUSH: Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet (replaces READTHEBOOK)
- INSPIRATION2018: Light Bulb T-Shirt
- STARSTABLEVEST: Vest
- THUMBSUP: T-shirt
- HORSESNACK: Apple, Carrot treat
- RIDEWITHUS: Sweater
- RAINBOWUNITY: Rainbow Head Ribbon
- SSOCON23ALL: SSO Convention 2023 T-shirt
- TEAMCARROTS: Purple Carrots for Saddlebag Pet
- FEELINSPLENDID: Imperial Splendor’s Set
- HAPPYSUMMER: 1 Jollyhoof Treat
- READTHEBOOK: Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet
- BEARHUG: Bear Hug Helmet (Star Riders Only)
- 1WEEKSR2023: 7 days of Star Rider membership
- BRONZEJACKET: Bronze Jacket cosmetic
- BLIZZARD: Celebrity Ski Trip Bridle and Saddle
- SILVERJACKET: Silver Jacket cosmetic
The developer only allows players to redeem one code every 10 seconds. If a player tries to redeem them too quickly, there will be a 10-minute cooldown on their code redemption. Also, note that some codes have some specific requirements. Thus, if some players come across "This code is not valid for your account," it is because they do not meet those requirements.
How to redeem Star Stable codes for March 2025
You can redeem the Star Stable codes for March 2025 directly from the title's official website. Check out the step-by-step guide below to know more:
Enter the codes in this box (Image via Star Stable Entertainment AB)
- Step 1: Visit the title's official website.
- Step 2: Log in to your existing account or create a new one.
- Step 3: Click on the Account button at the top right corner.
- Step 4: Select the "Redeem a code" option from the menu.
- Step 5: Now type an active code from the list into the box and click "Redeem" to redeem the code.
If a "That code’s a no-go. Double-check?" message appears during the redemption process, recheck the spelling of your entry. However, if it still does not work, then the code might have expired. Copy the codes from the list and paste them into the box to avoid such instances of codes being misspelled.