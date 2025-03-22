10 best DC Dark Legion characters

The DC fanbase and mobile gaming community are looking for the best DC Dark Legion characters to boost their in-game progress. FunPlus International AG, the developer of this mobile strategy title has included plenty of popular DC Superheroes and Super-Villains in the roster. This article will help you find the best DC Dark Legion characters to help you stay a step ahead of your opponents.

Note: This is a subjective article based on the writer's perspective.

Superman, Wonder Woman, and 8 other best DC Dark Legion characters in the game

1) Superman

Superman ranks first among the best DC Dark Legion characters (Image via FunPlus International AG)

Superman is a great melee unit with great durability. He can deal vast amounts of damage to enemies and even freeze them if needed. Players can even provide some additional ATK to make Superman even stronger by deploying some allies from the Superman Family in the team.

2) Joker

Joker, another top-tier character, is a great addition to any team thanks to his disabling skills. His ability to stack damage over time makes him one of the best DC Dark Legion characters. Furthermore, strong synergy with units like Batman and Harley Quinn makes him almost unstoppable.

3) Sinestro

Sinestro is the ultimate mind controller (Image via FunPlus International AG)

Sinestro is a top-tier magic damage dealer with amazing AoE skills that can eliminate entire enemy teams. His multi-target ability combined with an extremely high damage output makes him a great choice for Energy Weilder synergy-based teams. However, you must invest a lot to upgrade him to use his full potential.

4) Wonder Woman

When fully upgraded, the Amazonian princess is one of the best DC Dark Legion characters. Wonder Woman's ultimate damages enemies present in a cone-shaped area and stuns them. She also has high durability like Superman and can shield and ally.

5) Green Arrow

Green Arrow's ranged attacks make him a great team pick (Image via FunPlus International AG)

Green Arrow is one of the best-ranged DPS units in DC Dark Legion. The vast variety of arrows in his quiver deal single-target as well as AoE damage. The best part is that Green Arrow is among the first few starting characters we get to play in the game.

6) Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn has a great Crit Rate and wave-controlling abilities (Image via FunPlus International AG)

Harley Quinn is a versatile unit with some amazing performance-enhancing abilities. She uses her Ultimate skill to get a significant attack buff and turns her attacks into AoE strikes. She can also recover health based on the damage dealt to enemies and reduce enemy defenses, among other abilities.

7) Mera

Meera is another top-tier unit in the current meta (Image via FunPlus International AG)

Mera has AoE and over time healing skills as well as Superhuman attributes, making her one of the best DC Dark Legion characters. Moreover, her hydrokinetic abilities construct weapons and shields.

8) Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy uses Chlorokinesis abilities for offense as well as defense. The Green is her elemental force that helps her control plant life within a vast area, making her one of the best units in certain domains. She also possesses Toxic Immunity and Deadly Touch.

9) Green Lantern

Green Lantern's ring and Lantern are offensive and defensive tools (Image via FunPlus International AG)

Green Lantern is one of the best Supporter units in the game. He uses his ring to create objects and weapons. Flight and Speed are two other crucial aspects of his gameplay.

10) Batman

The caped crusader is a highly strategic and versatile unit in DC Dark Legion. Batman's advanced tools his stealth expertise can help you stay undetected while eliminating enemy heroes. His amazing abilities make him one of the best characters in the current meta.

DC Dark Legion is a free-to-play mobile strategy title that arrived on March 14, 2025, for both iOS and Android.

